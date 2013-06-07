Rating: 2/5 stars (Two Stars)

Star cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Neha Sharma, Kristina Akheeva, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Sucheta Khanna

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

What’s Good: Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 is loaded with excerpts from Dabangg Khan’s demeanor and mannerisms. Plus, there is an interesting Orangutan’s revelry which does tickle you right!

What’s Bad: With the main con story diversifying into too many sub plots, this one is an extremely tedious.

Loo break: Must Take.

YPD 2 is nothing like its prequel. In keeping with its earlier theme, the film fails to spark off a rollicking camaraderie like its last part. The beating around the bush excitement makes it feel too over stretched! Barely managing to squeeze out a few laughs, YPD 2 in the end is an unimpressive slackened show. Do give this one a miss, it is for the better!

User Rating:

Following from YPD, the film begins with con-men Dharam and Gajodhar retaining their notorious ways. This time posing as multimillionaire businessmen, they decide to con Sir Yograj. Unaware that the man is neck deep in debt, Gajodhar posing as Prem woos his daughter Suman. All was going well in their plan, till Yograj hires the third Deol as his manager. The story has just begun.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Script Analysis

The buffoonery has been tackled without an aorta of logic. The film despite the potential of having you rolling with laughter challenges your gray matter too strongly at places. Tackily done rude humor and script that conspicuously lacks lucid flavor, YPD 2 loses its novelty by trying too hard to make you laugh. Be it an Orangutan’s masterpiece or Bobby’s illiterate comments on Leonardo Da Vinci, the film hits your funny bones at the wrong places! The narrative refusing to soar at any point in the film, even in the climax, there is no captivating element in this story, making it nothing above crass!

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Star Performances

Since the story fails despite its picturesque setting, the actors try to set all the pre-done wrongs right!

Dharmendra is less feisty this time. Mostly jaded and mellow, his charm doesn’t work at all this time.

Bobby Deol too seems way less energetic than the film’s last edition! Reeking of stale moves, his performance was a low.

Sunny Deol, as the heartwarming Punjabi, is still shattering bones perfectly, even when he is at his drunk worst, and emerges as a show stealer. Punching his performance with his well played subtle comic timing, he is the only one who pitches a worthwhile show.

Besides Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher and Anu Kapoor manage to please us with their endearing screen presence. Anu Kapoor who was last seen in Vicky Donor, manages to do well in the small time frame!

The women, though extremely beautiful lack luster and screen presence. Neha Sharma, is however the better among the two! There is charm in the ladies, especially Kristina Akheeva, which they don’t use adequately and hence, there aren’t memorable!

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects

Samir Karnik’s YPD was an outright entertainer. But with this one, Sangeeth Sivan uses the same formula and does nothing extraordinary with it. The slapstick comedy along with typical Punjabi-burrrah-action fails to leave any impression at all. The man has disappointed this time, by delivering a tale laced with buffonery that settles for being crass.

Music wise the film is average.

The screenplay is done shabbily infested with loopholes and editing is absolutely terrible. Leaving logic aside, YPD 2 is a flop show!

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: The Last Word

The unconvincing and dragging narrative, though served with judicious dosages of action and humor fails to evoke anything substantial in the audiences. Sunny Deol as the Punjabi version of Rajinikanth is the only satiating element of the film! The antics are indigestibly over the top and fail to keep the audiences engrossed!

I am going with a 2 on 5 for this one. Any day the prequel is a better version and sadly this film couldn’t retain any good from its last edition.

Not Deol’ed out this time!

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Trailer

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 released on 7th June, 2013.

