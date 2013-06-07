Rating: 2/5 stars (Two Stars)
Star cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Neha Sharma, Kristina Akheeva, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Sucheta Khanna
Director: Sangeeth Sivan
What’s Good: Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 is loaded with excerpts from Dabangg Khan’s demeanor and mannerisms. Plus, there is an interesting Orangutan’s revelry which does tickle you right!
What’s Bad: With the main con story diversifying into too many sub plots, this one is an extremely tedious.
Loo break: Must Take.
User Rating:
Following from YPD, the film begins with con-men Dharam and Gajodhar retaining their notorious ways. This time posing as multimillionaire businessmen, they decide to con Sir Yograj. Unaware that the man is neck deep in debt, Gajodhar posing as Prem woos his daughter Suman. All was going well in their plan, till Yograj hires the third Deol as his manager. The story has just begun.
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Script Analysis
The buffoonery has been tackled without an aorta of logic. The film despite the potential of having you rolling with laughter challenges your gray matter too strongly at places. Tackily done rude humor and script that conspicuously lacks lucid flavor, YPD 2 loses its novelty by trying too hard to make you laugh. Be it an Orangutan’s masterpiece or Bobby’s illiterate comments on Leonardo Da Vinci, the film hits your funny bones at the wrong places! The narrative refusing to soar at any point in the film, even in the climax, there is no captivating element in this story, making it nothing above crass!
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Star Performances
Since the story fails despite its picturesque setting, the actors try to set all the pre-done wrongs right!
Dharmendra is less feisty this time. Mostly jaded and mellow, his charm doesn’t work at all this time.
Bobby Deol too seems way less energetic than the film’s last edition! Reeking of stale moves, his performance was a low.
Sunny Deol, as the heartwarming Punjabi, is still shattering bones perfectly, even when he is at his drunk worst, and emerges as a show stealer. Punching his performance with his well played subtle comic timing, he is the only one who pitches a worthwhile show.
Besides Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher and Anu Kapoor manage to please us with their endearing screen presence. Anu Kapoor who was last seen in Vicky Donor, manages to do well in the small time frame!
The women, though extremely beautiful lack luster and screen presence. Neha Sharma, is however the better among the two! There is charm in the ladies, especially Kristina Akheeva, which they don’t use adequately and hence, there aren’t memorable!
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects
Samir Karnik’s YPD was an outright entertainer. But with this one, Sangeeth Sivan uses the same formula and does nothing extraordinary with it. The slapstick comedy along with typical Punjabi-burrrah-action fails to leave any impression at all. The man has disappointed this time, by delivering a tale laced with buffonery that settles for being crass.
Music wise the film is average.
The screenplay is done shabbily infested with loopholes and editing is absolutely terrible. Leaving logic aside, YPD 2 is a flop show!
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Review: The Last Word
The unconvincing and dragging narrative, though served with judicious dosages of action and humor fails to evoke anything substantial in the audiences. Sunny Deol as the Punjabi version of Rajinikanth is the only satiating element of the film! The antics are indigestibly over the top and fail to keep the audiences engrossed!
I am going with a 2 on 5 for this one. Any day the prequel is a better version and sadly this film couldn’t retain any good from its last edition.
Not Deol’ed out this time!
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Trailer
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 released on 7th June, 2013.
Share with us your experience of watching Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.
Better than Salgay’s Dabangg and Bodyguard.
Idiotic movie! The Deols’ have no brains……period!
Abe Lallu,Tune Picture Dekhi Bhi Hai
Ki SIrf Fokat Hi Dhindhora Pit Raha Hai
initial weekend will decide the fate. movie has not received good reviews from any critic. ultimately its the junta that decides.This is a crucial movie for sunny deol and its result may affect box office chances of Singh Saheb the Great or ILNY
super
I went to watch this with huge expectations wid my friends …..although it was not upto the marks……but still it was funny……people were enjying it…….sunny deol was gud…….fine movie
just awesome movie
very nice movie yamla pagla deewana 2,
Critics are only paid today. They review good if you paid them money. I always felt Reviewers and critics do not justice always. Why they overrated the yjhd? I do not like that movie much, but enjoyed the YPD2 alot. and I am reading the Users review and they are liking the ypd2 more than yjhd. So just ignore the critics and watch the movie of your choice. Cricits always change your mind setup regardless of the actuality.
Comment
nice movie. worth watching.
entertaining film sunny is superb. yjhd is just like as anjana anjani.
ypd2 is good movie & nothing problem to watch with family. nowadays some films are not watchable with family.
kamal ke sath damal hai sunny bhaijan ki filmo me
[…] seen together on the big screen after a long time. The last time they were in a comic role was in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). It’s great to have them back together and create magic on the screen like […]