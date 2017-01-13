Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, Kris Wu, Toni Collete, Tony Jaa, Hermione Corfield, Al Sapienza, Neymar (as himself) and Ice Cube in cameos

Director: D.J. Caruso

What’s Good: Terrific stunts, superb action, thrilling chase sequences, Deepika, Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose’ tattoos, and (spoiler alert!) Deepika-Diesel’s super hot kissing scene in the end!

What’s Bad: At times it becomes difficult to figure out whether it’s a video game or a movie and is a bit too absurd.

Loo Break: Anytime during the first half as you won’t be able to leave your seat post interval.

Watch or Not?: Watch it if you are a fan of either Vin Diesel or Deepika Padukone or both. If you are an action junkie, then don’t even think of giving it a miss!

User Rating:

Xander Cage, a government operative who is known to be long dead, returns to rescue the Pandora’s Box from falling into wrong hands. The Pandora’s Box is a device that is capable of destroying the earth through some deadly satellites. X promptly rejects the government-allotted team and recruits some interesting, adventure-loving characters as part of his own team. These include Becky, a techie (Nina Dobrev), his former girlfriend Serena, a huntress (Deepika Padukone), Nicks (Kris Wu), Adele, a sniper (Ruby Rose), Talon (Tony Jaa) and Tennyson, a crash driving specialist (Rory McCann) among others. However, there is a bigger conspiracy plotted against him…

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Review: Script Analysis

The plot is predictable. The moment you see Diesel on the screen for the first time, you know who is going to win! This is a film packed with action right from the first scene, which shows a flaming satellite moving speedily towards the earth. There are some uber-exciting chase sequences, especially the one on bike and water. The first half moves a bit leisurely while the film picks up pace in the second half. Each and every character is introduced in a pretty interesting manner; especially Deepika Padukone’s Serena, who begins with a terrific stunt!

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Review: Star Performance

Vin Diesel is remarkable and fits in so well that it seems the character was created keeping the actor in mind.

Bollywood star Deepika steals the show. Brownie points to Dips for not trying to put on a fake accent and retaining her own. Also, she looks gorgeous.

Ruby Rose and Rory McCann deserve mention for their stunts. Ruby’s hair looks stunning!

It is Nina Dobrev, who impresses the most! The cute actress made the audience roll with laughter with her excellent comic timing even in extremely tense moments.

Ice Cube as Darius Stone doesn’t get too much of screen time in this installment of the series but leaves you wanting for more.

Neymar is just too cute! I sincerely wish his role was a little longer! He looks like a real hero in the scene where he kicks an empty metal box at a gunman, who had come to rob a shop, and makes him faint.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Review: Direction, Music

Diesel survives three bullets on the left side of his chest and gets up as if he has just woken up from a nap. Also, he jumps from an airplane in the sky, a split second before it gets hit by a satellite and comes out completely unharmed! And all these while we were thinking that Bollywood films were absurd! This is the baap of any Bollywood movie in terms of absurdity! But it is a very gripping movie and is bound to impress those who love action. Also, the choice of an ensemble cast from different ethnic backgrounds is praiseworthy.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Review: The Last Word

A thoroughly enjoyable film! It’s a film high on action and stunts. If not for anything else, watch it for Deepika Padukone!

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Trailer

xXx: Return of Xander Cage releases on 14th Jan, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching xXx: Return of Xander Cage.