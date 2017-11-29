Wonder Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic, Julia Roberts, Mark Dozlaw

Director: Stephen Chbosky

What’s Good: The most human attempt to show one of the most complicated issues many of us are facing without telling anyone. There’s no one leading the film, every character has its own essence making the movie reach out directly to your soul.

What’s Bad: When you see that end credits rolling! But as they say, good things end fast.

Loo Break: Wonder will stop you to visit the loo even if you’re in a dire need of it, so go prepared or wait for the intermission.

Watch or Not?: Still wondering to watch this wonder? You will miss a live miracle if you skip this one.

User Rating:

As every other normal family in the world, Pullman family has everything going in their favour until Isabel Pullman (Julia Roberts) decides to send her kid August ‘Auggie’ Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) in school for his fifth grade. There’s not an issue to send a normal kid school, but Auggie is not your ordinary kid – he is special. With some rare kind of facial deformity, also known as Treacher Collins syndrome in medical terms.

For the first & last time – Auggie is not ugly – he’s the most cutest child you’ll ever come across. But, as we know the world we live in, Auggie faces the issues of adjusting amid the so-called normal people. Homeschooled till now, Wonder is about Auggie’s first year in the school living his life, finally, like a normal human being should.

It’s also about the people revolving around Auggie’s life – His father: Nate Pullman (Owen Wilson), who’s also his lightsaber battle & PlayStation partner, in short, one of the most coolest dad’s you’ll ever come across. His mother: Isabel – who almost skipped her professional chores to be with him, preparing him for the battle called life. His sister: Olivia ‘Via’ Pullman (Izabela Vidovic) who’s totally fine looking unlike her brother still fighting her way out to earn acceptance in this society.

Wonder Movie Review: Script Analysis

Based on the novel of the same name penned by R.J. Palacio, Wonder’s screenplay is one of the richest seen in recent times, courtesy Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and the director himself. Midway through the film, you’ll realize how the makers have dealt a dark issue in such a bright light. It takes kindnesses to show the same on screen and Chbosky makes it look effortless.

Defining scenes of Auggie adjusting in the school with his imaginary friend Chewbacca (Star Wars) is a metaphoric way of saying no one’s alone. “Heart is the map which shows where you’re going but a face is a map which shows where have you been” Wonder is full of brilliant writing like this. Complementing the script, some dialogues will dwell in your heart from the moment you listen to them.

Wonder Movie Review: Star Performance

Jacob Tremblay, continuing his magic from his movie Room, has done an outstanding job. With all the prosthetics, he still has the charming factor in him because of his acting. His love for Halloween, judging people by their shoes are so naturally done. Your heart goes out for him everytime he feels unaccepted.

Owen Wilson shines in his role of Auggie’s father. He’s the dad of millennials – someone you look up to be like. Yes, he has is Marley & Me moment in this one too with his dog – Daisy. Julia Roberts proves yet again why she has tagged as a legend. She lives the moments like Auggie’s first day at school and the first time he brings a friend back home. Roberts beautifully portrays the role of a smiling mother facing turbulence in her heart.

Izabela Vidovic – the biggest surprise of the film. Wonder is an earth revolving around the son (Auggie), Izabela is the shining moon of this universe. Bookmark this review if want to keep it as an assurance but she’s going to rule Hollywood in years to come.

Wonder Movie Review: Direction, Music

Stephen Chbosky, the master behind The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, deals this film with the same amount of simplicity. Dividing it into various parts showing different versions of the current situation through the eye of all the major characters is definitely a masterstroke. He makes an offended Auggie chat with his friend through a game (Not Facebook or text message, but through a game) – it’s so simple yet no one has ever thought of.

The climax when Auggie moves towards the stage to give his speech – you’re so full of hope and love, parents will surely get their eyes moist. Usually, we have stereotyped Hollywood for not having very good songs but Wonder breaks it with style. Music by Marcelo Zarvos is equally soothing as the story. The White Stripes’ We Are Going To Be Friends is amazingly used in the film.

Wonder Movie Review: The Last Word

Wonder is surely going to end in IMDB’s Top 250 list once it settles down after few years. It’s simple, it’s kind and most importantly it speaks about what’s wrong with the world in the most right way.

Four Stars!

Wonder Trailer

Wonder releases on 1st December, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Wonder .