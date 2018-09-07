The Nun Movie Review: A Good Looking Not-So-Scary Flick!

The Nun Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)
Star Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Charlotte Hope, Michael Smiley, Ingrid Bisu, Sandra Teles, August Maturo, Jack Falk, Lynnette Gaza
Director: Corin Hardy
What’s Good: It’s a horror film and at places it attempts to be like one! The camerawork & background score manages to create the eerie atmosphere
What’s Bad: Same thing that’s bad in usually every Hollywood horror flick – story!
Loo Break: The best thing about the film is it’s just over one and a half hour, apart from interval there shouldn’t be any need of a break
Watch or Not?: Heavily depends on your liking for such films! I’m a fan of Conjuring series but hate the Annabelle series, so you can judge it by my liking
The story starts in 1952 in St. Carta of Romania. As the title goes, we see couple of Nuns going to attempt an exorcism kind of things out which one attempts suicide. Body of the nun gets noticed by Maurice aka Frenchie, a French-Canadian farmer enjoying his vacation in Romania. The Vatican team sends Father Burke (Demian Bichir) to investigate the suicide who is joined by an aspiring Nun Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga).
Sister Irene, Father Burke & Frenchie explore various Gothic happenings in the church. They go on a mission to trap the evil inside the church & not let the outside world affected by it. Facing various ghostly activities, the trio back each other in order to stay alive. In a finale, our three leads get exposed to the real monster & how they face it is what the movie ends it. Also, it obviously has an open ending which very much shows how The Nun 2 will arrive.
All said and done, lack of horrific elements and moments for which such movies are known for make this one a very average watch. Skip if you hated Annabelle series and loved Conjuring, watch if you loved both.
Two Stars!
