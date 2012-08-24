Rating: 3.5/5 (Three and Half stars)

Star Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Liam Hemsworth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willies, Jean Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins, Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Randy Courture and Yu Nan

What’s Good?: The action sequences and fight between Jason and Adkins and the one between Sylvester and Van Damme.

What’s Bad?: At times, the loosely bound script somewhere lets one flicker eyes off the screen.

Action lovers- ascertainably yes. Non-Action: A certain no no

The opening of The Expendables 2 is bang bang with the rough-tuff group of mercenaries on a rescue mission, at Sindhupalchawk, Nepal. They on three fully loaded vehicles, resembling war trucks, enter with grandeur. Like cakewalk they demolish, shoot, kill. Yin Yang (Jet Li) uses his combating skills well put to use.

In addition to saving a Chinese Billionaire, The Expendables save Barney’s old buddy Trench, with whom he shares a love-hate bond. Terry Crews is at his best with his one-liners. Look forward to the scene where Barney Ross in his style, magically shoots all with his fingers, Surprised! It was the new boy Billy The Kid, who chose a vantage point quite above the rest. The Chinese billionare is parachuted to his native land, and Yin accompanies him and detaches from the group and doesn’t appear in the rest of the movie. The story progresses and marks the entry of Mr.Church forcing Barney and Gang to fetch on something from Albania, with the accompaniment of Maggie Chan. Enters, Van Damme as Jean Vilian takes Billy hostage and demands for the blue-print that was retrieved by the gang in turn as ransom to let go of Billy, but kill him before leaving.

Barney is filled with remorse and wants to revenge Billy’s death. Maggie becomes the replacement for Yin, a Chinese for a Chinese! She helps them track Vilian. Firing guns, explosions, hand to hand, word to word, all sorts are deployed on the screen. The last 15 mins of the movie are just going to be really grueling as their fights and everything will keep you glued. Not to miss, the hand to hand fight between Lee and Hectar and in the end between Barney and Vilian. Barney revenges Billy’s death.

The Expendables 2 Review: Script Analysis

Like the one previous part, this one also runs on a haphazard storyline that makes sense most of the times, but surely well scripted that the first installation. The punch lines and one-liners are great, fresh and delivered with perfect ease. The rocking onscreen bond of Lee and Barney continue to be even better than the baby The Expendables. Dialogues like “You are an ailment”, “give them a pedicure”, “I now pronounce you men and knife”, “My shoe is bigger than this car” etc etc, all others that can prove to be handy when put to use at times insulting mates or pulling legs.

The Expendables 2 Review: Star Performances

All biggies roped in one package is surely gonna end up being delivered on screen, as power-packed and explosive performances. Sylvester Stallone is a real show stealer. Giving him a tough call is Jason Statham, who uses his skills oh-so-efficiently. Newbie Liam Hemsworth in his brief role does full justice. To add spice to the script in short intervals proves handy Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willies, Scott Adkins,Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Randy Courture and Yu Nan playing their parts well of. Jean Claude Van Damme, as Jean Vilian proves to be the perfect fit for the role, he is friggin awesome baddie, the way he garners attention.

The Expendables 2 Review: Direction & Technical Aspects

Yes, the movie is able to awe anyone at the technical parameter. It is very well directed by Simon West. Simon did what Sylvester couldn’t do in the first part. The fight sequences, opening shots, the way the camera sways and works, the angle, the cinematography impresses one well enough. The plane hit-and-miss crash definitely pushes you to nudge a li’l bit in your seats. The words imprinted on their vehicles like “Coming Soon” on Barney’s and “Knock Knock” on Gunner’s intruding extender of the truck, give the feel of their skill of keeping every minute detail in consideration. The oldies (I mean the star cast ) are definitely in good shape and prove in no way less than youngies in the cast.

The Expendables 2 Review: The Last Word

If you are an action freak, then surely you would like the treat of The Expendables 2 Gang presenting before your optical devices fitted in your eye-sockets. But if you’re not really an ardent fan of the action genre, my advice would be you better stay away and enjoy the genres you love to watch, cause its better you don’t get hooked to your seats for 100 mins without making any head and tail of what you observe on the screen. But yeah, Sylvester’s dream of having The Expendables appealing to masses is surely to be fulfilled by this second installation.

The Expendables 2 Trailer

The Expendables 2 releases on 24th August, 2012.