Stree Movie Review Quicker: It Makes You Scream With Laughter!

Stree Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts with camera panning in the narrow lanes of a small town where the apparent ghost Stree calls the name of a local. The simple, innocent Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), a magician tailor gets introduced with a quirky song Dil Ka Darji.

First half majorly focuses on the introduction of Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) & how some hilarious situations arises because of it. Bittu (Aparshakti Khurrana), Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) along with Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) dominate major portions of the first half. Couple of good songs in Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe & Kamariya are weaved very well with the script as they doesn’t feel like an obstruction.

What works majorly for the film are Sumit Arora’s dialogues. Apart from being well written, the dialogues has that accent which make them sound funnier. Apart from the expected Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee springs in an entertaining surprise. Amar Kaushik, who is making his Bollywood directorial debut with the horror-comedy film Stree, recently rightly said that it is easier for filmmakers to experiment with their first film as people are not aware of their signature style. He has experimented with a lot of things in the film.

As the film revolves around a female ghost who exists in Chanderi – a town in Madhya Pradesh. To maintain the authenticity of the story, director took the cast and crew there. With many uproarious moments in first half, it’s exciting to see what the second half has in store for us.

Stree also features, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. It is releasing tomorrow i.e August 31. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. Stick to this space for full review.