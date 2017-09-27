Spyder Movie Review: Rating: 3/5 Stars (Thee stars)

Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Bharath, S. J. Surya, R.J. Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda

Director: A.R. Murugadoss

What’s Good: The story plot, direction, the ‘camera-derie’ between Mahesh Babu and A.R. Murugadoss

What’s Bad: The story stretches endlessly in the second half

Loo Break: Only in the second half

Watch or Not?: A one-time watch

The film starts off with the self-introduction of Shiva (Mahesh Babu), who works on a 20th-floor office, which has a staff of 800 employees. Despite being a national level winner in gun shooting and also having high levels of IQ and EQ, Shiva prefers to work for Rs. 40,000 per month salary, as he is happy and content with the satisfaction that the job provides him. Speaking of his job, Shiva works in the special department of the police who are entrusted with the job of legal call tapping. The moment they hear (read ‘overhear’) any distress call, they immediately spring into action before the calamity strikes. Shiva recalls one such distress conversation which took place on 28 April, a call that changed the entire course of his life and everyone around him forever. This leads to the introduction of a merciless and ruthless serial killer named Sudalai (S.J. Suryah).

Despite knowing Sudalai’s reasons to be merciless, Shiva is not able to tame him or prevent him from committing heinous crimes. Sudalai, who finds immense pleasure in hearing the cries of helpless people, has an equally maniac brother, whom Shiva kills in front of the entire public. In an attempt to avenge his brother’s death, Sudalai goes on a destruction spree. Will Shiva be able to put a full stop to Sudalai and his crimes, what is the reason for Sudalai to be so merciless and what exactly was the phone call that changed Shiva’s life forever, is what forms the rest of the film?

Spyder Movie Review: Script Analysis

The film’s unique and creative title ‘Spyder’ is a reason good enough for the audiences’ anticipation and expectation about the film. The script of the film treads on an unexplored territory. There are lots of places in the film, where the screenplay defies human logic and sensibilities. But then, the way these elements are interwoven in the script is simply marvellous and outstanding.

For all those, who consider the south films as a domain wherein anything is possible, Spyder is a befitting answer to all your smirks and taunts about the south Indian films. The script of Spyder will surely silence you with its remarkable screenplay. It won’t be wrong to say that, it’s high time that the aspiring Bollywood filmmakers learn a thing or two from A.R. Murugadoss in order to learn what next-to-flawless scripting is all about.

Spyder Movie Review: Star Performance

The film’s hero Mahesh Babu ‘weaves’ his magic once again and leaves you spellbound with his earnest performance in Spyder. The sincerity and innocence that he exudes in his character makes him furthermore endearing. Even the scenes which defy the norms of filmmaking, the dedication with which he performs such scenes looks damn convincing. There are places wherein he freezes before the camera, but, his overall performance overshadows such scenes. Even though Rakul Preet Singh plays his love interest, there is hardly anything substantial that she contributes to the film besides the glam quotient.

S.J. Suryah’s performance as the heartless and spineless killer on the spree is outstanding. It’s only a matter of time when Bollywood laps him up and gets him added to the list of ‘bad men’. Veteran actor Sayaji Shinde hardly has any role in the film. Rest of the actors are good enough to see you through the film.

Spyder Movie Review: Direction, Music

After leaving everyone spellbound with his earlier south films like Ramana, Kaththi, Ghajini, Thuppakki and Bollywood films like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Akira, the master film maker A.R. Murugadoss returns to innovative story telling with Spyder. The vfx which he has used in Syder is outstanding and seems almost at par with the Hollywood standards. The classic relationship which needs to exist between an actor and his director in order to make a great film is clearly present in Spyder.

Despite there were many logic defying elements in the film, it’s A.R. Murugadoss’ direction in addition to Mahesh Babu’s performance which makes it look and feel believable. The film also gives you an introduction to innovative devices like ‘people meter’ and ‘satellite thermography’, which have been used in the film’s narrative to take it forward during crucial times. After having successfully created the film’s first half, A.R. Murugadoss’ seems to falter in the film’s lengthy second half, which almost takes the steam off the viewers. The film’s length in its second half plays the core villain of the film.

Even though the film’s music cannot be termed as outstanding, it’s a decent fare. The film’s background music elevates the proceedings in a big way.

Spyder Movie Review: The Last Word

For all the fans of Mahesh Babu and A.R. Murugadoss, who can forgive the length of the film, Spyder is a must watch. And for others who want a first-hand experience of what climatic liberties and cinematic convince is all about, do watch Spyder.

Spyder Movie Trailer

Spyder Movie releases on 27th September, 2017.

