Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Brijendra Kala, Seema Pahwa

Director: R S Prasanna

What’s Good: The balance between going vulgar & explaining something very adult, performances by everyone (By everyone, I meant even the guy who plays band in the wedding)

What’s Bad: Swaying away from reality in 2nd half & nothing

Loo Break: Umm, only if you want to miss a brilliant scene (Because there are many at regular intervals)

Watch or Not?: Unquestionably! Watch & laugh your heart aloud throughout the film.

The film starts with ‘The great Indian tamasha’ – wedding as framed by Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi Pednekar). She’s getting engaged with Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann Khurrana). Telling their sweet little flashback story themselves, Sugandha & Mudit fall in this arrange-cum-love-cum-arrange marriage. This is when Mudit tries to explain Sugandha his apparent ‘gents’ problem’.

Rest of the film is covered tackling this very adult issue under a layer of some gut-busting moments. How Sugandha reacts when she gets to know the issue and how both of their parents react is what carries the story forward. When you’ve mounted a hill of some hilarious sequences, you’ve to end the film with a proper ending. Watch it to know will you get a good climax along with Mudit & Sugandha.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Review: Script Analysis

R S Prasanna starts the movie using a montage of the scenes from old films to explain the current situation, this is the moment you get sure of the film being amazing. Full marks to him for how he hasn’t blurred the lines to explain something which is not easy to say. The way Bhumi Pednekar’s parents tell her to touch her in laws feet through a video call explains the intensity of realism the film has. Loyalness, Pass out (Passed away), Untouched by hand are just a few examples of how writer Hitesh Kewalya grabs the nerves of common people expressing themselves using such silly words. The movie stands still on 4 pillars – the concept, the performances, the writing and R S Prasanna.

A family drama based on Erectile Dysfunction based on the plot of a wedding – this is something which would’ve been rejected a few years back. Thanks to people like R S Prasanna who aren’t afraid to explore the places never been visited before. Yes! The second half has come cliches but once you starting making out with your loved one you can’t complain of some missed opportunities (Now! I couldn’t have explained better than giving a relatable example with the film).

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Review: Star Performance

Sign of a great actor is being underrated even after giving some memorable performances. This shows people expect more from you. This doesn’t mean they don’t know you’re a great actor, this means you could be the greatest. Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and now this, Ayushmann Khurrana is one man who lives each of his characters to the fullest. It would be an understatement to say he was brilliant in the film. Bhumi Pednekar spreads her magic from the first frame. She nails her accent and how! She looks as sweet as her accent in the film.

This is one such film which relies on each every supporting character. From Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents & relatives to Bhumi Pednekar’s parents & relatives – everyone shines. As they say, a film is never about performances by leads, it’s all about performances by the people apart from the leads. This film falls into that perfect zone.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Review: Direction, Music

It’s amazing how R S Prasanna not being from Delhi has hacked each and every Delhi moment in the film so well. From the accent of everyone to wedding execution, everything is as close to reality as it can get. The film is colorful which adds to the feel-good factor of the film. Prasanna has captured some real middle-class family junctures which no other director has been able to do till now. At any moment the film could’ve jumped to the other side and be a sex comedy, but it’s the control over the story writing by Prasanna that saves the film big time.

The film has few good songs which do not pause the already fast pace of the film. Kanha depicts the innocent love of Ayushmann & Bhumi very well which sets the base for this unconventional love story. Rocket Saiyyan & Laddoo song is played in the background showing the wedding proceedings. Songs don’t have much to do but do not feel like a pause too. Tanishk & Vayu has done a decent job of not forcing many songs to this swift-as-sound speed of the film.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Review: The Last Word

Do not at all confuse this film as a sex comedy, IT IS NOT! This film is bound by scenes which, along with making you LOL, will make you think. It tackles a subject which everyone has heard of but very few talk about. Go and see how Bollywood is progressing, go and watch how this is 2017 and we're ready to watch anything we want.

Three & a half stars!

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Trailer

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases on 1st September, 2017.

