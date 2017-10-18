Secret Superstar Movie Review: Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirth Sharma

Director: Advait Chandan

What’s Good: Every frame, every second of this movie is a heart-stealer, Aamir Khan in his surged-Rangeela mode, Zaira Wasim & Meher Vij giving us one the best mother-daughter performances ever, Raj Arjun’s spine-chilling presence.

What’s Bad: I would perform a blasphemy if I start nitpicking from Secret Superstar.

Loo Break: Go to the film without consuming any liquids, don’t even drink coke in the interval to avoid any loo temptation.

Watch or Not?: If you want to witness how to cry even after having the best comic moments in the film & if you’ve ever dreamt of anything ever.

Like any other city in India, the story of Secret Superstar is set in Baroda. Not focusing on the place because more than the place, the people living there are the core part of this living-the-dream story. A 10th Std girl Insia (Zaira Wasim) – she is from those rare ones who get mature at the tender age (For some not so mention worthy reasons). Her Pyaari Ammi Najma (Meher Vij) who’s ditto is like a mother of any one of us. A not so cool furious father who is against the dreams of her daughter Insia of wanting to become a singer.

Enters the scene, Shakti Kumarr (Aamir Khan) – a once upon a time successful singer who is failing now. He’s a Casanova, he’s cool and he’s a darling. The story is complex covered under the disguised simplicity. What is Shakti Kumarr exactly doing in Insia’s life, what happens to Insia’s ambitions of becoming a singer and much more. Secret Superstar is a secret package of every emotion packed & delivered with a smile.

Secret Superstar Movie Review: Script Analysis

Advait Chandan who has written and directed Secret Superstar has been mystically got rubbed by all the wonderful traits of Mr. Perfectionist. He used to manage Aamir Khan at one point of time and he rightly has adapted the master’s art in this one. Never for a second, this script feels you cheated.

If on the gunpoint I’m asked to nitpick some things, maybe I will find one or two but overall this is an accurate representation of one honest story. At no point Advait makes you feel he’s serving a nine-course meal but by the end of the film, you realise you’ve been served with the tastiest dish you’ll savour for a long time to come.

Secret Superstar Movie Review: Star Performance

Zaira Wasim! Loving her in Dangal was a mini treat, wait till she blows your mind in Secret Superstar. When you Google her name, you’ll notice ‘Zaira Wasim Age’ the second most searched option and after this, you’ll know why it’s legit. Zaira is a gem gifted to Bollywood and a superstar in making.

Aamir Khan, the god of sm(all) things will make you laugh your guts out. He’s more than being the comic relief of the film. He connects us with Insa’s story portraying the role of a man whose dreams were killed incomplete.

Meher Vij, the mother – she’s an integral part of the story and Meher holds every nerve of her character to deliver an astounding performance. Her prettiness is ten folded with her honest performance. Raj Arjun – his single chilling stare is enough to creep you out. He plays father you never wish to have and it’s hard to conceive such a character with ease.

Tirth Sharma, another little treasure of the film. He plays Chintan, a friend of Zaira Wasim. He along with the actor who plays Zaira’s little brother totally deserve a special mention.

Secret Superstar Movie Review: Direction, Music

Advait Chandan has played a magician with a story. He shows you a simple & small story which leaves a huge mark by the end. A song from my all-time favourite – La La Land says “Here’s to the one who dreams, foolish as they may seem,” and Secret Superstar just carries forward the lyrics to how Insia tries to achieve her dreams.

Amit Trivedi smartly composes the music which majorly will work with the situation of the film. Main Kaun Hoon – the signature song of the film will surely be with you even when you leave the cinema hall. Nachdi Phira is like one of those AR Rehman songs which works like a slow poison. Meri Pyaari Ammi, Gudgudi & I Miss You goes with the mood of the film.

Secret Superstar Movie Review: The Last Word

The first thing I personally did after watching Secret Superstar was to text my mom how much I love her. Watch the film to start believing in your dreams and to know how much your mother loves you.

Four stars with lots of love to the entire team!

Secret Superstar Movie Trailer

Secret Superstar Movie releases on 19th October, 2017.

