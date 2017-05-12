Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Supriya Pathak and Rohini Hattangadi

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

What’s Good: Amitabh Bachchan’s gravitas is the only thing holding this film together!

What’s Bad: The third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s political drama series falls short of a strong storyline.

Loo Break: Yes! You could use one.

Watch or Not?: For those who loved Sarkar, I bet Sarkar Raj was disappointing, well it continues to deteriorate from that film. Watch it if you’re an out and out Big B fan.

Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar (Amitabh Bachchan) is still ruling in Maharashtra’s political scene and after losing both his sons Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon), he has now found a trusted aide in Gokul (Ronit Roy).

His grandson Shivaji – Vishnu’s son (Amit Sadh) is keen to fall in to line and dreams of becoming the next Sarkar.

His intentions seem unclear since there seems to be an angst inside him regarding his uncle, Shankar killing his own brother( Shivaji’s father).

Shivaji is romantically involved with Anu (Yami Gautam) who plans to seek revenge from Sarkar for killing her father. And ‘baap’ of all these villains is Vallya (Jackie Shorff) who is controlling things from Dubai, just to overthrow Sarkar’s stronghold.

Will Vallya succeed and has Sarkar’s time to rule now come to an end?

Sarkar 3 Review: Script Analysis

Creating a political series having a close resemblance to Maharashtra politics and a Godfather type storytelling is what made most of us like Sarkar, the first in the trilogy. Over time, RGV lost that in the sequels and this time too, he seems to have landed on the wrong port.

Sakar 3 seems to be a rehash of what we have seen before and there’s hardly anything novel here. The double-crossing and betrayals are not crafted cleverly and hence for most of us who have followed the series closely, the twists in the second half are pretty much predictable.

At many junctures, the story seems extremely hurried. To top it all, the dialogues are extremely corny and make you chuckle every once in a while, especially the whole sequence of Jackie Shroff’s character and his dimwit girlfriend.

The film opens with a powerful speech by Sarkar, talking about staying true to one’s principles. This is where you realise that the film is not going beyond Big B’s strong screen presence and dedication to his character.

What’s sad is that the sequence of events follows a similar trail to that of the first part. A business deal goes wrong, there’s the usual opposition- businessman nexus to wipe out Sarkar, an attack attempt on him and of course luring his aide into joining the opposition. It’s like the writers take no efforts to make this story relevant to the times we live in.

There are a lot of loose ends in the story, such as when an important character gets killed, there’s only one follow-up scene to it and no mention of it later.

Sarkar 3 Review: Star Performance

Amitabh Bachchan is the glue that’s holding this film together. His baritone, his body-language as Sarkar is so magnificent that its difficult to look beyond him in the film. In all three installments, his work has been spot on and continues to be the same here. Although the same can’t be said about his usage of Marathi!

Amit Sadh stars in the important role of Sarkar’s grandson, Shivaji. Unfortunately, the actor has neither the screen presence of becoming the next Sarkar nor the brashness of his father, Vishnu’s (Kay Kay Menon) character, to hold your attention. Sadh struggles to get his body language right and has nothing promising to offer in spite of a meaty role.

Ronit Roy as Gokul does what he knows best. His measured performance creates the right impact.

Manoj Bajpayee as Govind Deshpande has not only an amazing opening scene but also an interesting war of words with Sarkar in one scene. He delivers impressive performance but his screen time is sadly shorter than expected.

Yami Gautam as Anu is merely seen giving cold-vengeful stares throughout the film. It’s as if she is a part of a photoshoot. A poor performance in a poorly written role.

Supriya Pathak who has been shown to be Sarkar’s wife, reprises her role for this film too and does a good job.

P.S: You’ll get to see a lot of Abhishek Bachchan, thanks to the constant focus on his picture (Shankar) hanging on the wall as the deceased son.

Sarkar 3 Review: Direction, Music

Ram Gopal Varma used to be a celebrated filmmaker once and his previous works supports that but off late, the director has been on a serious detour. With Sarkar 3, he once again, misses the bulls eye, thanks to a weak script and a poor supporting cast.

RGV’s Sarkar 3 is dreary remake of Sakar itself and that’s what its biggest problem is.

Amol Rathod’s camera work is well suited in the Ganesh Visarjan scene. The whole shootout sequence is captured well. Apart from that, in many scenes, the focus remains on objects in Nagre’s living room than the figures in conversation.

Also, placement is ill-executed generally like in one of the scenes, we see Yami Gautam sitting in the middle of a room on a chair facing the TV, while there are people behind her who are also watching and conversing in that odd setting.

Typical RGV antics prevail here and so if the camera angles and the sepia tone are not enough to give you the feel, there’s also his obsession with bikini clad ladies with the camera focussing on the thigh shots.

The background score is as always too much to handle and after watching it last night, I had to listen to 10 other songs to get ‘Govinda govinda’ out of my head.

Sakar 3 is a huge let down for someone who made Sarkar and if only RGV worked more on his script than his tweets, we all would have been happy.

Sarkar 3 Review: The Last Word

In the times of Modi Sarkar, Sarkar 3 is like ‘Kal Ki Baat’.

Big B tries hard to keep this poorly scripted film afloat but fails to do so. A 2/5 for this!

Sarkar 3 Trailer

Sarkar 3 releases on 12th May, 2017.

