Sanju Movie Review Quicker: Ranbir Kapoor Has Done The UNIMAGINABLE!

Sanju movie review quicker: The movie starts with Piyush Mishra writing a biography for Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor). Everything gets messed up & verdict for Sanju to get attested gets out. To build up his image Maanayata Dutt (Dia Mirza) contacts Winnie (Anushka Sharma), the renowned biographer.

Winnie decides to hear the story of Sanju and here starts the flashback. Rajkumar Hirani takes story to the past where Sanju shot his first picture & where he got addicted to the drugs. Introducing characters like Sanju’s friend Kamlesh (Vicky Kaushal), Zubin (Jim Sarbh) & Ruby (Sonam Kapoor) the story is majorly flashback in the first half.

Ranbir Kapoor has done the unimaginable! He’s not Ranbir Kapoor, he’s not an actor, he’s Sanjay Dutt in the film. The phase of drug addiction is extremely well portrayed by him. Vicky Kaushal is second best till now. He has perfected Gujarati accent & is the best addition to the film. The song Ruby Ruby by A.R.Rahman serves its purpose

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

PS: This review was of till the first half, stick to this space for detailed analysis and review.