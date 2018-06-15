Race 3 Movie Review Quicker: High Class Action, Sexy Cars & Dapper Salman Khan!

Race 3 Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts in a desert where we see the ultra-stylish Shamsher Singh landing in a chopper. Shamsher is owner of an arms company and a total bad-ass. He’s there for a deal in which he smartly tricks the other guy and gets out of it. Salman Khan & the entire family is soon introduced in an immediate scene.

Sikandar (Salman Khan) – the step son, Sanjana (Daisy Shah) & Suraj (Saqib Saleem) – Shamsher’s twin daughter & son, Yash (Bobby Deol) – Sikandar’s bodyguard; the core team of the Race gets in action while facing the team of bad guy Rana (Freddy Daruwala).

In a scene, the makers lay the base about how this movie along with action is about family. The entire family talk their heart out in which Sikandar reveals about Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez). The story moves forward with the song I Found Love in the flashback narrated by Sikandar. Shamsher gets into a deal with his long-lost friend from India who lands in Saudi. The family gets into a mission to recover a hardisk that contains confidential footage of hot shots politicians in India.

First half of the film is super-stylish! Remo D’souza, known for his choreography, has designed the action sequences with style. The action is slick & hand-to-hand combat sequences are well shot. The major setback for the film is its songs. They’re too many and break the link. Nothing major is uncovered in the first half except the pre-interval shocker. The parallel track of Sikandar & Jessica’s love story adds nothing substantial. It might do in the second half.

There are more than 15 super-cars in the film that will be a treat for all car lovers. To top it all, makers have also shot at real Formula One race track. Race 3 is said to take the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the film has been produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Race 3 hit the screens today.

