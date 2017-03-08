Peanut Butter Short Film Review

Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Gauahar Khan, Dhiraj Totlani

Director: Manu Chobe

What’s Good: Peanut Butter takes up an interesting topic and its light hearted presentation certainly works.

What’s Bad: Dhiraj Totlani overdoes in certain scenes.

Watch or Not?: Peanut Butter is an interesting watch. The concept is well presented.

Priya Mathur (Gauahar Khan) finds out that after spending the night with a close colleague post-date, she is pregnant. In two minds over having the child, Priya meets Rohan (Dhiraj Totlani) who knocks on the door asking for Peanut Butter. While Priya has grave issues on her mind, it is Rohan’s stupid antics and inquisitive nature that start to irritate her.

What’s Rohan’s agenda? How does he know Priya so well?

Peanut Butter Review: Script Analysis

Peanut Butter deals with accidental pregnancy and single motherhood in the most unique manner. The writers have an interesting way of building this story. It is not easy for a single woman to raise a child on her own in a society like ours, especially when she is unmarried. Tackling this, Peanut Butter showcases how easy it is to abandon a life by aborting it but while doing so, are the reasons justified.

Is it that in spite of wanting motherhood, the fear of society and pressure of having a man’s support in parenting, the reason, ladies resort to abortion. Does it get a little preachy? Yes, it does, but then again what could they do different in a 20 minute film.

The film makes an attempt at giving all the women who are faced with this dilemma to take that step with confidence.

Peanut Butter Review: Star Performance

Gauahar Khan looks absolutely lovely in this short film. She does a decent job at acting like a woman in her late twenties who has to take a big decision regarding her future.

Dhiraj Totlani as the teenager, Rohan does a decent job too, other than his overacting in a few scenes.

Peanut Butter Review: Direction, Music

Manu Chobe’s Peanut Butter starts off quite well and hooks you into the story early on. The lighting is superb and each frame looks sharp. The production design team too has done a good job in choosing a location for the film. The background score also works fine.

With a cast that fits the story, half the battle is won for Chobe’s film.

Peanut Butter Review: The Last Word

Peanut Butter is an interesting watch and will give many viewers a new perspective in concepts such as abortion and single parenting. A 3/5 for this.

Peanut Butter Short Film

Peanut Butter released on 6th March, 2017.

