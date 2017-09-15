Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Review: Rating: 1.5 (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Prem Chopra, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh

Director: Sanjay Chhel

What’s Good: The presence of the old-time trio Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Prem Chopra

What’s Bad: The mindlessly stretched screenplay for a simple story idea, which makes it senseless to the core.

Watch or Not?: Not way. Period.

The film starts off with the introduction of the hard-core Gujarati family of Hasmukh Patel (Paresh Rawal), which consists of his mother, two daughters Jinal Belani and Payal Ghosh (who plays the role of Pooja Patel). Just as when the whole focus of the Patel family is set on their elder daughter getting married, there enters the fun loving and ever-enthusiastic hard-core Punjabi family of Guggi Tandon (Rishi Kapoor) as their immediate neighbours. On the occasion of the Hasmukh Patel’s eldest daughter’s engagement, an idea suggested by the Tandons goes terribly wrong and results in the engagement being called off. This sows the seeds of hatred in the mind of Hasmukh Patel towards the Punjabis. On the other hand, without the knowledge of Hasmukh Patel, love blooms between his second daughter Pooja Patel and Guggi Tandon’s only son Monty Tondon (Vir Das).

Knowing that they were the root cause of Hasmukh Patel’s daughter’s engagement being called off, the Tandon family goes all out to mend the broken engagement. Do the Tandons succeed in their efforts, are the Tandons the only reason why Hasmukh Patel hates the Punjabis or is there more than what meets the eye, what happens to the love story between Monty and Pooja and do the Tandons and Patels ever come together as one is what forms the rest of the film.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Even though Sanjay Chhel has to his credit of having written many Bollywood films, what is saddening to know is that how can he go wrong (read ‘terribly wrong’) with the script of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. In an attempt to show the inter-state rivalry between the Gujaratis and Punjabis in a rather humorous manner, Sanjay seems to have got too much carried away with the script, so much so that the resultant script turned out to be a messy affair.

Gone are the stereotyped days when Gujaratis were considered uncool and Punjabis as eternal drunkards, something which Sanjay seems to have forgotten while writing the script. The world has progressed much more ahead than what Sanjay must have thought about the Gujaratis and the Punjabis.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Review: Star Performance

The film rides totally on the ‘tried and tested’ shoulders of the highly experienced veterans in the form of Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. After impressing everyone with his old man act in the much acclaimed Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor is back to the entertain the audiences in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Even though one may use the word ‘effortless’ to describe his performance in the film, what is sad is that the film’s script lets his character down big time. Instead of looking ‘Daddy Cool’, he lands up looking very loud and exaggerated. Ditto for the seasoned actress Divya Seth, who plays his wife.

Even though Paresh Rawal gets saved from overdoing his part in the film, he looks convincing enough in his role of a staunch Gujarati bound by morals and principles. Only God knows what a supreme actor like Prem Chopra was doing in this film! While Vir Das offers noting new or novel to his character, Payal Ghosh looks her amateurish best in the film. Shilpa Shinde is totally wasted in the item number.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Review: Direction, Music

After having proved his mettle as a writer, Sanjay Chhel took the directorial plunge in the nineties. Even though he was not as successful a director as much he was as a writer, the trademark of his films was its simplicity. And it is the same simplicity which he has tried to mirror in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Even though he somehow manages to establish the film’s plot and premise in its first half, the second half goes for a ‘tangential toss’ totally. One of the film’s major draw could have been the presence of names like Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Prem Chopra, something that Sanjay Chhel failed to encash on.

As for the film’s music, except for a single track, none of the songs are impressive. The one song that stands out amongst the rest is the ‘Whatsup Oh Maata Raani’.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Review: The Last Word

Having high hopes about Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi will only lead you to a heartbreak and heartache. This film can be highly avoidable unless you have nothing to do this weekend and you do not mind a couple of hours of pure senseless torture in the name of a Bollywood film.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie Trailer

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Movie releases on 15th September, 2017.

