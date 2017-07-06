Mom Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Ravi Udyawar

What’s Good: Gripping story, direction, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is a delight to watch!

What’s Bad: While Sridevi’s acting is brilliant she needs to work on her accent. Also, the film could be shortened in the second half.

Loo Break: Interval will be good enough

Watch or Not?: A must watch

High school student Arya Sabrawal gets raped by her class mate Mohit and his aides one of who is a criminal. After the culprits are declared innocent by the court, Arya’s step mother Devaki, a school teacher decides to teach them a lesson in her own way but it’s not an easy task. A private investigator tries to help her but the police come in their way.

Will Devaki be able to avenge her daughter’s culprits?

Mom Movie Review: Script Analysis

Don’t mess with a daughter and if you do, be prepared to face her mother. Yes, you read that right, her mom. Sridevi as Devaki is not the helpless mother of Hindi movies of earlier times who would wail and sob and plead to the culprit “Bhagwan ke liye meri beti ko chhod do”. She is the 21st century Mom, who is loving and caring but not helpless. She is love and kindness personified in one moment but can turn into Maa Durga the very next to fight the demons of society and protect her children. This is the mom who doesn’t hesitate to punish her daughter’s rapists and stands as an inspiration in a country like ours where a girl is raped by some wolves openly in the public and others take the sheer pleasure of filming the video and sharing it on social media.

This aptly justifies the dialogue, “Since God cannot be everywhere, He created Mother”.

Ravi Udyawar, Girish Kohli and Kona Venkat Rao take a bow!

Mom Movie Review: Star Performance

Sridevi shows that she is one of the finest actors Bollywood has ever produced and can be proud of. The veteran actress carries the entire film on her shoulders and how! Nobody could have essayed Devaki better than her I feel. At times during the movie I felt, she is not playing Devaki, she IS Devaki. She is an inspiration for not only aspiring actors but also for B-Town’s younger generation of actors. To describe in one word, she is outstanding. However, a Delhi woman speaking Hindi with a south accent sounds a bit too odd. I’m sure the makers could have come up with a solution for this.

Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui ever failed to impress? I can’t think of any film where he has! The way he gets into the skin of the character is commendable! The supremely talented actor only gets better with every film I feel. In Bollywood, if anyone can compete with Nawazuddin, it’s Nawazuddin himself! What a performance!

Akshaye Khanna impresses as the tough crime branch cop. I wonder why he doesn’t work in more films.

Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali, both of who make their Bollywood debut with Mom, put up a nice performance as father and daughter. Adnan Siddiqui is especially brilliant as a grief-stricken father desperate to get justice for his daughter who is a piece of his heart.

While every actor has put in their best performance, Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show!

Mom Movie Review: Direction, Music

Debutant director Ravi Udyawar tells a powerful, hard-hitting story which is inspired by the reality of our society and stands as an inspiration for its women. Devaki’s question “Agar aapko galat aur bohot galat mein se chun na ho, toh aap kya chunenge?” is relevant for this society. I wish every woman who has been a victim of eve-teasing, molestation, rape, domestic violence or harassment could get justice in our country.

This is a film which every Indian woman will be able to relate with. The film connects with the viewer emotionally, which is where Ravi Udyawar scores as a director. This is a film, which will inspire women to not feel weak or helpless, to awaken the fiery Goddess inside them and fight against the wrong. Mom is a film relevant for the present time in a country where violence against women is rampant.

The film is gripping, although a few unwanted scenes in the second half where it tends to stretch could be chopped. The film particularly takes time to reach the climax.

There are a few scenes which give goosebumps and some which will make you shed tears. Sridevi’s hospital scene where she gets to know that her daughter has been raped is one of her finest performances and touches the heart.

A.R Rahman’s background music creates just the right impact for a story like this. I liked the track Chal Kahin Door and O Sona Tere Liye crooned by the composer himself.

Mom Movie Review: The Last Word

We need more moms like Devaki to protect our daughters in a society which is NOT safe for women and a paradise for rapists. Three and half stars for this one!

Mom Movie Trailer

Mom Movie releases on 7th July, 2017.

