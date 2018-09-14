Mitron Movie Review: Loaf Of Witty One Liners Packed In An Entertaining Setup!

Mitron Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh, Neeraj Sood

Director: Nitin Kakkar

What’s Good: The one liners are so lame that they are funny, Pratik Gandhi surprises big time and the fresh pair of Jackky and Kritika keep you hooked

What’s Bad: The content is not strong because and the second half gets a bit melodramatic which kind of grabs away the charm

Loo Break: Few in the second half, too many songs to disrupt!

Watch or Not?: It’s a clean family entertainer with some funny moments throughout, if that’s what you’re looking for this week, you can go ahead.

User Rating:

Mitron starts with exploring the concept of arrange marriages and has Jai (Jackky Bhagnani), who is a good-for-nothing automobile engineer working at a call centre. After losing his job he gets warned from his parents to get his act together. For this, he is told to get married and the mishap starts from when he mistakenly enters the wrong house while he goes for bride-hunting. He gets locked in a room with that wrong girl, Avni (Kritika Kamra) – a hard working, wants to be independent and works for herself.

While they are stuck in the room, they both decide to share their past and somewhere click with each other. In a flashback sequence, Jai reveals his dream of becoming a chef and Avni reveals how she faced a heartbreak. Avni’s ex-boyfriend Vikram had dumped her in the past to marry some rich girl in Delhi. Her plan of opening a food truck gets crushed with her heart and coincidentally, she meets a chef in Jai. Rest of the story is about how this one wrong meeting turns out to be right for two very contrasting personalities.

Mitron Movie Review: Script Analysis

So this is a reunion of Filmistaan duo Nitin Kakkar (Director) and Sharib Hashmi (Actor). The only difference is Sharib has worked on the story this time. Adapted from a Telugu film Pelli Chooopulu (2016), which is written and directed by Tharun Bhaskar Dhaassyam, the story is dispersed amongst multiple levels of narrations. The story just doesn’t seem to target one thing and gets entangled in itself.

There are hilarious bits in between that makes this a fun time watch. Sharib Hashmi’s writing is a clear winner and the way dialogues are performed amass many laughs. Though a more crisp story with addition more slapstick humour would have been better. Overall funny bits save the day and gives a comedy on which you can laugh along with your family.

Mitron Movie Review: Star Performance

Jackky Bhagnani, who is making sort of a comeback after his last Welcome To Karachi (2015), surprises big time. He gets the nuance of his character on-point and delivers a sweet & innocent performance. His monologue will work very well with the audience. Kritika Kamra makes as beautiful debut as she has looked on screen. She is convincing as Avni and surely uses her television talent to look natural on-screen.

Pratik Gandhi as Raunak is the biggest take away from the film. He deservingly gets some of the best dialogues and he delivers the same with proper touch of madness. Shivam Parekh, unfortunately fails to create the impact as much as Pratik. Neeraj Sood is funny as Jackky’s father and brings out the appropriate quirks of a Gujarati father.

Mitron Movie Review: Direction, Music

Nitin Kakkar’s direction is beautiful. His worth was recognised in Filmistaan but here, he levels up as far as leading the ship is concerned. The major difference in his direction for Filmistaan compared to this is the story. Here he plays on a thin rope which weakens for various times in between but never gets cut.

Various composers like Tanishk Bagchi, Vayu, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sharib Toshi, Lijo George, DJ Chetas come together to create 8 tracks for the film. Sanedo and Chalte Chalte works well with the script providing some support to the story. Rest of the songs disrupts the link until both of the chart-busters in Kamariya and This Party Is Over Now are saved for the end.

Mitron Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Mitron continues the golden run of entertaining movies of 2018. Sharib Hashmi’s dialogues and some very good performances are worthy of your time. Give it a chance if you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy.

Three stars!

Mitron Trailer

Mitron releases on 14th September, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Mitron.