Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Darshan Kumaar, Piaa Bajpai, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Swanand Kirkire, Chandan Roy Sanyal

Director: Rajesh Ram Singh

What’s Good: It’s is hard to pick anything that went right in this film.

What’s Bad: Where do I start with the flaws? An absolutely crass script that tries hard to show ‘women empowerment’ at the same time glorifies patriarchy. Also, another pathetic recap of the Mirza-Sahiban love story.

Loo Break: Why would you even go for this film? Trust me. Don’t!

Watch or Not?: Definitely skip! This film is worth nobody’s time and sensibility.

After a politician gets shot in a religious conflict in Mirzapur, things are tensing up on the political front. On the other hand, taking the town on her head is Jullie Shukla (Pia Bajpai) who is the sister of a influential politician, Dharamraj (Priyanshu Chatteerjee) and is also set to marry an even bigger political family. Her fiancé Rajan Pandey (Chandan Roy Sanyal) is a sex maniac and Jullie is quite tired of his antics pre-marriage itself.

Things tense up when she meets Mirza (Darshan Kumar) who is her childhood friend after years. The two soon grow close and even fall in love.

Will Mirza and Jullie’s love survive amongst the political involvements is what is left to see.

Mirza Juuliet Review: Script Analysis

Mirza Juuliet has everything going wrong for it. For starters, the film is inspired from films like Ishaqzaade and Mirzya which dealt with their own versions of Romeo-Juliet and Mirza-Sahiban. The only difference being, this film is based in the overly cliched Uttar Pradesh.

Jullie is shown to be an overly outspoken, spunky girl who doesn’t bat an eyelid before hitting around men who don’t follow her ways. With three elder brothers, whom the entire town fears, Jullie considers herself to be the ‘Queen’.

With the new obsession of filmmakers to show the women braver and powerful than men, we get some really lame male characters. In one of the scenes, we see Mirza saying, “Yeh kaam (sex) shaadi se pehle kisi aur ke sath karna gunah hota hai.”

Also in the same film, you find Jullie’s sister-in-law justifying domestic violence, saying ‘Mard ka pyaar’ and her elder brother later denying the possibility of marital rape saying ‘It’s justified to lose control because of your beauty.’

So while the writers are thinking they are intelligently handling a strong woman character, they end up giving a regressive message through the others.

The love story is completely cliched and extremely tiresome considering you have figured out the supposed ‘tragic’ end already.

Mostly there are predictable outbreaks in terms of emotional and action scenes and hence you’ll find yourself saying ‘I knew that was coming next with each frame.’

The climax is painfully slow and with so many guns involved, you feel like borrowing one just to spare yourself of the horror.

Mirza Juuliet Review: Star Performance

Pia Bajpai is overtly loud as Jullie Shukla. We are very much reminded of her role in Lal Rang, where she played quite a similar character. Definitely, she has a powerful screen presence compared to the other cast.

Darshan Kumar is such a misfit in this film. He himself looks confused about his character and is never at complete ease in the film. He has done better work before and you don’t expect him to do such a role.

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Rajan Pandey may have been designed to bring comic relief but it does nothing of that sort. His character’s a disgustingly desperate guy and Roy hams his way in the film. Again, yet another actor’s talent is wasted here.

Priyanshu Chatterjee as Jullie’s elder brother, does a fairly good job.

The supporting cast includes Swanand Kirkire who pulls off an average act.

Mirza Juuliet Review: Direction, Music

Rajesh Ram Singh’s Mirza Juuliet is a surprise when it comes to how kind the censor board has been with them. The film gets no cuts for the usage of word ‘sex’ for as much as the tenth time. There’s even a phone sex sequence where Roy’s character is seen masturbating and well, the censor seems to have found that ‘integral’ for the story.

Coming to Singh’s direction, there’s a lot of mismanagement there. Lots of continuity lapses happen here but most of the time, you’re too bored to pay heed to that.

In spite of a decent run-time, the film feels like a punishment thanks to its forced ‘rugged’ UP image that has been touched upon in thousand other films.

The songs are extremely boring and the track ‘Mohabbat Ka Misuse’ is a poor attempt at recreating Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Attyachar.

Cinematography is somewhat decent in parts. A few landscapes looks good especially the ones where Jullie and Mirza enjoy boat rides.

The climax is an extremely painful combo of forced emotion and action and also defies logic on many levels. The hero is apparently like Wolverine, does he heal himself? Because we don’t see the bullets killing him.

Mirza Juuliet Review: The Last Word

Mirza Juuliet is definitely not worth your time and money. You would rather not watch a movie this weekend than bear this torture. 1/5 for this film.

Mirza Juuliet Review Trailer

Mirza Juuliet Review releases on 7 April, 2017.

