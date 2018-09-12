Manmarziyaan Movie Review Quicker: Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu Are ELECTRIFYING, Abhishek Bachchan Dazzles

Manmarziyaan Movie Review Quicker: Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Vicky, a crazy music composer waiting for his first break. He loves Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), who gives him a day to bring his parents to her house in order to step up their relationship. Enters Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan), a perfect husband material, who’s in India looking out for a bride.

The story of Manmarziyaan is set in Amritsar. He plays Robbie, a banker based in London who comes to his native place to get married to a girl who he later finds is in love with another man.

Anurag Kashyap continues his edgy direction on this side of genre. This is his first attempt at exploring love in a more realistic way and he’s doing very well at least till the first half. The confusion between Vicky and Rumi’s character is written very well and dialogues like “If I can’t marry you that doesn’t mean I don’t love you” back up the strong screenplay.

The songs are amazingly placed and none of them feel like an obstruction. Vicky Kaushal is on another level here! He adapts every mannerism of his character with perfection. Taapsee Pannu is brave & beautiful! She’s the perfect one to play Rumi and proves yet again why she’s one amazing actress. Abhishek Bachchan underplays his role very beautifully and gives a very subtle performance.

Abhishek was asked how the film’s story is different from the rest of the love stories one has seen in Bollywood over the years, Abhishek said: “While most of the time we make our love stories based on judgment, our writer Kanika Dhillon wrote a script which goes beyond that.

Manmarziyaan, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal along with Abhishek, is releasing on September 14. Stick to this space for full review!