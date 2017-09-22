Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Review: Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Edward Holcroft

Director: Matthew Vaughn

What’s Good: Stylishly choreographed action sequences, the chemistry between all the Kingsmen, to-the-point writing.

What’s Bad: Some draggy portions but every one of them is covered in a modish gift wrapper.

Watch or Not?: This is porn for action lovers! The others too give it a try because even if you don’t like the story, you’ll be stunned with the visuals.

The story starts with puberty-busted Eggsy (Taron Egerton), who’s not in his egg anymore. There rarely has been a case where you aren’t even for a minute in the film, and, bham! You’ve been gifted with a jaw-dropping action scene. Eggsy meets his old-time former Kingsman employee who has now turned bad in Charlie Hesketh (Edward Holcroft). Their fight sets the base for the film and you know this is going to be stunningly breathtaking. We’re introduced to an all-new Poppy Land led by Ms. Poppy (Julianne Moore). She’s that kind of psychopath we’ve seen in Sherlock’s TV series.

The makers don’t take much time to reveal what the Kingsmen are fighting their pride for. Also offering us with Statesman, an altogether different organization working on the same lines as Kingsman. Now they both have to shake hands to break the spine one of the biggest threat to mankind. Meeting Tequila (Channing Tatum), Whiskey (Pedro Pascal) and Champagne aka Champ (Jeff Bridges) is the part of an astounding mission makers take us in the film.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Review: Script Analysis

When Kingsman: The Secret Service released, Matthew Vaughn, described the film as a love letter to old-time Bond movies. With this one, he has successfully achieved that task. This is a spectacular ode to all Bond movies. Yes! This is a huge statement to make but this touches an extreme level of style which many non-bond movies missed.

From robotic dogs to electric lasso rope-fighting, from air-trolley action sequences to escaping minefields – this movie conquers everything. Yes! It has some exaggerated moments but once you’re in the scene you never want to come out of it. It also has its fair share of one man killing 20 goons moments but you never feel “Oh! This is boring.” Want to bow down to the makers for how they convince you that such a world exists. With being situated in real time, this is an adrenaline pumping fantasy.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Review: Star Performance

Taron Egerton deservingly has been named as Agent Galahead (Which was Colin Firth’s alias in the prequel). He takes the front seat in this one. Killing goons with his moves & girls with his charm, Taron is a winner from the frame one. Whizzing over a journey from an underdog to a grown Kingsman, Taron achieves new heights in the sequel. The fans of part one must remember how our Uncle Valentine (Samuel Jackson) shot our favorite Harry Hart (Colin Firth) on the face. But, he is back! How? Keep some things to improve your guessing game. (Fan warning: He’s okayish in this one though.)

Edward Holcroft as Charlie was underused as a baddie, he could’ve nailed some more badass sequences. Juliane Moore as Ms. Poppy is bang on and MAN she’s still hot at 56. Our own Javier Pena from Narcos & Oberyn Martell from Game Of Thrones, Pedro Pascal, is this stylish gunslinger & lasso rope-fighter in this one. His presence eliminates all the synonyms of style to describe his performance. He’s lives his character to the T.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Review: Direction, Music

Matthew Vaughn kicks ass with Kingsman: The Golden Circle (You see what I did?) He is not just a mere director in this one, he’s a choreographer. He just not directs the scenes, he choreographs them. Great writing plus stellar performances help him to build a package worth people’s money. Introducing so many characters and not mixing any of them is this guy’s another achievement in the film.

After composing magic in Kong: Skull Island, Matthew’s favorite Henry Jackman is on the top of his game in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The score compliments each sequence so well, making it a treat to ears as well.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Review: The Last Word

Kingsman: The Golden Circle redefines style. I, personally, do not remember when was the last time I saw such suave, sexy & slick sequences in one film. IMAX is highly recommended but if you aren’t able to access one, watch in the best cinema available near you. Miss this, but do no watch on your cellphones. Feast on this astonishing cinematic experience only in the cinema hall.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie Trailer

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Movie releases on 22nd September 2017.

