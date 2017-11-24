Julie 2 Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Star (One star)

Star Cast: Raai Laxmi, Ravi Kishan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anant Jog, Nishikant Kamat.

Director: Deepak Shivdasani.

What’s Good: Can’t even say – The only good thing about the film is that it ended – because even after it’s over I’m still in the shock of how it got made at the first place.

What’s Bad: When you take actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Rati Agnihotri and make them join your league – that’s bad!

Loo Break: Once you’re in the theater you’ll wish you should’ve spent your 2 hours in a public loo – even that would be more interesting than this.

Watch or Not?: Are you extremely happy and satisfied with your life? Don’t know how to add some boring moments in your life? Please go ahead.

Julie 2 starts with a song which has its first line as – “Aaja aa bhi jaa, main tujhe pyaar doon”, this is makers’ warning to us how the film will shape up. As the title suggests it’s about an actress named Julie (It would’ve been hard to guess!). She’s shooting a biopic on a socialist Late Sumitra Devi’s life, who was the wife of a renowned politician Ashwini Asthana (Pankaj Tripathi). Julie suddenly decides to perform baptism and confesses her every dark deed in front of the media. The industry looks her down for this and many makers decide to not work with Julie again.

Unaffected by this Julie goes to shop some gold for herself where some goons attack the store to rob it and start killing everyone. They also shoot Julie down with multiple bullets from a machine gun, yet she has been taken to a hospital with a hope that she will get fine. Seems like director took the quote, “Aap doctor nahi, bhagwan hai”, way too seriously. Next scene, we have ACP Dev Dutt (Aditya Shrivastava) – Abhijeet from CID gets a promotion here. He comes in and catches all the robbers within a scene (CID could’ve been ended sooner if he would’ve shown such talent on that show).

Dev Dutt meets Annie (Rati Agnihotri) who is Julie’s guardian and asks her to tell him everything about Julie. The entire movie is the flashback about Julie’s start in the business and how she accepted the casting couch to make it big. She meets the only good person in her entire life Mohit (Nishikant Kamat) and many bad ones like Benefit Rao (Yes, that’s actually a name of the character played by Anant Jog), Ravi Kumar (Ravi Kishen), Atif Lala (Dev Gill). Watch it to see whether Julie is alive or dead AND whether you’re alive or dead towards the end of the film.

Julie 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie is written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani who has also helmed its prequel – Julie featuring Neha Dhupia. In the first scene of the film he makes Julie say “I am the best” after she wakes up in the morning, what about yawning, wishing people good morning, checking your mobile bro? He also brings in a French director to make a movie on a socialist from Durgapur (Full marks for the creativity). The script has nothing going in its way, it just gets weirder with each passing scene.

With some horrendous writing, the movie has dialogues like “Seal toddna bahut zaroori hai”, “Bollywood mein garma garam body chalti hai” and much more. All this shocks you at first but you get adjusted to the crap later on. Pankaj Tripathi is referred as “Ghar mein baithke Delhi chalane wala” so many times – you wish director ne set pe rehke ache se movie chala li hoti. Yes, there’s a scene when some unknown person enters in Julie’s hospital room and tries to kill her. Julie’s caretaker instead of stopping the man, calls her guardian and police (For that scene, the caretaker was awarded a bravery award from me).

Julie 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Raai Laxmi, apparently a good actor down south, is royally wasted in this one. She has the entire film on her shoulders but you can’t ask an Undertaker to carry a cylinder for you. She’s good in some scenes and definitely looks beautiful but anyone in such a film will be misspent.

Rati Agnihotri as Raai Laxmi’s guardian is clueless throughout the film. It seems even while acting she’s figuring out why she nodded for such film. Pankaj Tripathi – Why? After Newton, it was a despairing moment to see him in such a film. Aditya Shrivastava acts like he has swapped his lines and expressions from Daya (CID fame). He has an interesting dialogue – “Yeh dhaai kilo ka haath nahi, dhaai foot ka haath hai.”

Julie 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Deepak Shivdasani excels in nothing with this film. Covering two major areas, he ruins both. He starts with showing how Julie wants to earn fame and ends with making her fight with corruption. Everything goes haywire throughout the film. It’s sad a film has the efforts of so many people which are unaware of what the big-shots are trying to make.

Music by Viju Shah, Rooh Band, Atif Ali and Javed-Mohsin is as passable as the film. Not a single good song from 5 original tracks. Background score is by John Stewart Eduri which goes well the unintentionally hilarious situations taking place in the film.

Julie 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Julie 2 is pure gold in the section of ‘Best Trashy Films’. With a baseless storyline, loud melodrama and unintentional humour – this film is a poor man’s The Dirty Picture. Give it a miss without much thinking.

One star!

Julie 2 Movie Trailer

Julie 2 Movie releases on 24th November, 2017.

