IT Movie Review: Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Bill Skarsgard, Jackson Robert Scott, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Sophia Lillis.

Director: Andy Muschietti

What’s Good: The fact that IT is finally a horror movie with a story, casting of the kids, surprising rock music in between horror scenes & Bill Skarsgard’s portrayal of Pennywise The Dancing Clown.

What’s Bad: It suffers from the common disease of ‘I-am-a-horror-movie-and-I’ll-have-some-illogical-scenes’

Loo Break: For fain hearted, you’ll have some without your wish at your seat. No, for the brave hearts!

Watch or Not?: Afloat with the sense of fear and fly towards the theaters near you.

The movie starts depicting the story of two brothers six-year-old Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) and somewhere in his teens Bill (Jaeden Lieberher). He makes a paper boat for his little brother who takes it and afloat it on the flowing water following it. It goes down the sewer where Georgie meets Pennywise The Dancing Clown aka IT (Bill Skarsgard). Luring Georgie with his sweet talks, Pennywise grabs him down the sewer.

A few months later, with the guilt of sending Georgie alone outside, Bill sets the mission of finding his brother back. Forming ‘The Losers Club’ with his friends Richie (Finn Wolfhard) – sarcastic jerk of them all, Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer) – an asthmatic guy who can barely breathe in tough situations, Stanley (Wyatt Oleff) a rigid teenager who becomes unresponsive when needed, Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor) the new shy kid in the block, Mike (Chosen Jacobs) a black could because hey we can’t be racist and Beverly (Sophia Lillis) the strongest of them all because hey we support feminism too. Entire film rest on the plot of these losers aiming their weapons towards their fear. Watch the film to know what happens to Georgie and how Pennywise The Dancing Clown is not merely a ghost who scares you.

IT Movie Review: Script Analysis

Few kids on their bicycles, finding their missing friend fighting a creepy unknown entity – does this line not remember you of Stranger Things? This is same barring the fact that it’s even stranger. Based on the 1100 page novel by Stephen King named as IT, the film is an adaption of few important sequences from the book. After the horrific (Pun intended) disappointment in Annabelle: Creation, IT restores your faith in horror/thriller genre. Bringing together a group of teenagers to fight a creepy clown is something which is too hard to execute on paper as well as in real. Andy Muschietti, the director, binds together amazing horror scenes with an intriguing story to give us some scary screams throughout the film.

Yes, the film suffers from some illogical scenes as every horror film does, they are in very small quantity to avoid. The movie is crowned with one of the best writing there ever will be for a thriller. A beautiful example of some amazing writing in the film is when Bill goes to the horror house for the first time, he exclaims “It’s easy for me to go on this house rather than going to mine (Without Georgie)”. Apart from some memorable lines, IT also has that one thing which in least expect from a film of this genre – side splitting humour. The moment you feel the film is going overboard with horror scenes, you’ll be granted with a funny scene.

IT Movie Review: Star Performance

Bill Skarsgard’s portrayal of Pennywise The Dancing Clown is the heart of the film. He’s there for little time but blows your heart away everytime he arrives with his creepy smile. I would also agree he does not match the brilliance of Tim Curry and what he did with the character in the 1990 TV miniseries, still, he has done his best.

Jackson as Georgie is one cute kid to go missing in the film. His reunion (or not) scene with Bill is soul tearing and will make you wish to see more of him. Jaeden stutters well in the movie and amazes with his wonderful act. Finn freshly out from Stranger Things outshines everyone with his sarcastically hilarious one liners. Sophia as Beverly looked beautiful and looked the younger version of Amy Adams. Rest of the guys do well to making the film what it is.

IT Movie Review: Direction, Music

Andy Muschietti is the hero of the film. I don’t believe he’s the same guy who gave a very average horror flick in Mama OR we can just thank Stephen King for his novel. The transition from one horror scene to another, usage of some rock music, infusing humour in between, making us fall in love with the characters and doing this all in a horror film is something Andy nailed. He ends the movie with an open ending which clearly indicates that it’s just the beginning of something horrifying.

Benjamin Wallfisch, who seriously disappointed in Annabelle: Creation with his lazy music, shines in this one and how? A thriller strives on good music/BGM and this film has all of it. Stephen King’s love for rock music is perfectly depicted in this one.

IT Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this is the BEST thriller film seen in recent times. This isn’t your run of the mill horror, this is a story with some spine chilling moments which are better than being labeled just as scary. Afloat in the world of IT, you’ll definitely won’t want to fly down back to the real world.

Three & a half stars!

IT Movie Trailer

It Movie releases on 8th September 2017.

