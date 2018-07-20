Hotel Transylvania 3 Movie Review: Bleh-Bleh-Blah-Blah!

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and a half stars)

Star Cast: Adam Sandler, Kathryn Hahn, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg.

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

What’s Good: The monstrous legacy this movie has been carrying since the part 1 and because of that how a quirky parallel universe is created.

What’s Bad: The story never settles down to intrigue you, it’s just scattered throughout. Endless drag in between and very few funny moments compared to its predecessors.

Loo Break: Yes! There’s too much bleh-blah-bleh.

Watch or Not?: Skip it if you’ve watched the first two, keep the good memories with this franchise alive.

User Rating:

The movie starts with a flashback of the year 1897 in which we see Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) traveling in a train under disguise because monsters weren’t friendly back then. The monster hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), tries many times to hunt down the dracula but gets defeated every time. Cut to the present, Mavis (Selena Gomez) witnesses the loneliness of her widowed Dracula father and plans a monster vacation for family & friends.

The moster-fam gets on the cruise called legacy in the hope of having a relaxed time. Count Dracula falls in love with ship’s human captain Ericka (Kathryn Hahn). Dracula’s buddies help him to get closer to Erica arising some hilarious situations. Later it’s revealed how Erica is on the ship for a certain mission and everything gets messed up. But how a heartbroken Dracula deals with this is what the entire story is about.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Review: Script Analysis

Michael McCullers along with the director Genndy Tartakovsky has penned the story for the film. Michael also wrote The Boss Baby last year which had a similar problem as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – both of the movies are just funny in parts but a drag on the whole. It’s one of those sequels those are made just for the sake of it.

There are some genuine comical moments but they’re in a minimal amount failing to keep you intrigued throughout. You laugh for a moment suffering the many yawning moments after that. The trademarked bits of Transylvania series like how a cake screams as you cut it, how pieces of a torn paper get together and start dancing – are missing majorly from this one.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Review: Star Performance

Dracula (Adam Sandler) as usual takes off the film but this time without any proper runway to land on. Adam’s voice is a match-made-in-heaven with Dracula but what’s the use of it when you don’t have much of a content to speak. Mavis (Selena Gomez) is prettily sidelined in this one. She and Johnny (Andy Samberg) were the soul of previous instalments but they don’t get much meat in this one.

Though Johnny gets to be a part of a hilarious climax which brings back the movie to life after endlessly dragging the plot in between. Kathryn Hahn’s character Erica seems forced at times. Just to create a love angle with Dracula, it seems unnecessary. Jim Gaffigan as Abraham Van Helsing should’ve got much importance as its character had a lot of scope to evoke laughs.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Review: Direction, Music

Genndy Tartakovsky gets 3rd time unlucky with this one. He had the chance to take it on a similar level as part 1 but for some reasons best known to him this turned out to be a very lousy product. Hotel Transylvania is not just about plain animation, it’s about a universe in which ghosts are humans. Even Disney-Pixar’s Coco took some cues from this series and mastered it to another level. But, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is three times the disappointment.

Mark Mothersbaugh who did the magic with his instruments in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok falls flat this time. Smartly embedding songs like Bruno Mars’ 24K & Los Del Rio’s Macarena, the movie doesn’t have much of its original music to takeaway from. The hardcore punk side of Mothersbaugh is missing. His music came into life in the climax but I was half asleep by then.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is neither bad nor good. Disappointment compared to the first two parts but a time-pass one time watch if you look it as a standalone film. Saying as a fan of the franchise – this part is was not required.

Two and a half stars!

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie Trailer

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie releases on 20th July, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Movie .