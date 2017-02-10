Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Gunjan Malhotra

Director: Prathamesh Patil

What’s Good: Naveen Kasturia’s natural act is impressive and relatable for many.

What’s Bad: The usual boy-meets-girl story built around a brand has no novelty as such.

Watch or Not?: Since Vaelentine’s Day is around the corner, Half Ticket is pretty much high on the ‘feel good’ vibe. If you’re gearing for a blind date, here’s your warm-up.

User Rating:

The film revolves around Ayan (Naveen Kasturia) and Rhea (Gunjan Malhotra) who are regular modern working-class individuals, caught up with their routine. Destiny plays cupid when the duo receive a ticket for an upcoming Derby show as each other’s plus ones. This blind date gets both of them anxious.

Will Ayan and Rhea manage to shed their inhibitions and enjoy a date is what is left to see.

Half Ticket Review: Script Analysis

Sandeep Balan presents a very relatable story for the Tinder generation. Sometimes, luck is all you need be it find the perfect pair of shoes or a perfect date.

In this case too, the concept of destiny is bringing together two individuals, who otherwise may not have approached one another.

The opening scene is well-written, the one where Ayan is seen putting up an act on the phone to avoid work.

What’s missing is, the nature of conversation that is shown once Ayan and Rhea meet seems slightly weak.

Half Ticket Review: Star Performance

Naveen Kasturia is the blue eyed boy of web series. He has also acted in films and was seen as the lead in Sulaimani Keeda. As Ayan in this short film, he does a perfect job. His natural act accompanied by the character’s relatability quotient, works well.

Gunjan Malhotra who was seen in films like Tevar and few web series, does an average job here. In certain scenes, her reactions seem a little over the top.

Half Ticket Review: Direction, Music

Prathamesh Patil directs this short film. His choice of locations is overall good and only the car sequence seems a little poorly directed portion.

The opening scene is nicely done and also the one where Ayan is seen sitting with his friends at the bar.

The background score is good in the portions where the two are enjoying their date.

Half Ticket Review: The Last Word

Half Ticket will appeal to youngsters with its ‘blind-dating’ approach. This is a one-time watch for those, who are into romance dramas. A 2.5 for this.

Half Ticket

Half Ticket releases on 10th Feb, 2017.

