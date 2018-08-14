Gold Movie Review Quicker: Akshay Kumar Keeps The Entertainment Intact!

Gold Movie Review Quicker: Tapan Das (Akshay Kumar), is a coach to the British Indian Hockey team and has only dream of winning a gold medal for free India. The movie starts with a very interesting match between British India and Germany. Lead by Captain Samrat (Kunal Kapoor), the team dominates the match but that was time when India was ruled by British.

Cut to few years later, the story moves forward with showing the proceedings that happened alongside World War 2. Year after year, Olympics get cancelled thrashing the hope of Tapan Das. Tapan starts to live an infamous life of betting on boxing. When he gets to know India is getting its independence and Olympics will be held in London he sorts his messy life in order to prepare for the global event.

First half of the film relies majorly on Tapan Das scouting for a team that will bring back the Gold home to a free India. There are couple of moments which will evoke patriotism in you but rest of is just a build up to an exciting second half. The overall vintage setting looks very beautiful and everyone is at their top form. Akshay Kumar shines as Tapan Das as he proves to be the most entertaining factor of the first. Songs are not brilliant when it comes to the audio but are presented very well so they shouldn’t feel like an obstruction.

Gold traces the journey of a hockey manager who dreams to win the first gold at the Olympics as a free country at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The film has been shot in different parts of UK and India, by showing various facets and struggle in the domain of sports during the pre-independence era. Uniting the nation with one dream, the first half captures the patriotic sense of the film, hailing it to be the perfect release on Independence Day.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold is all set to release on 15th of August, 2018. Stick to this space for full review!