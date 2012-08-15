Rating: 3/5 stars (Three stars)
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey and Girish Karnad.
What’s Good: The cinematography; some twists in the film; the music.
What’s Bad: The plot seems stretched; unexplained loops.
Loo Break: Not really.
Watch or Not: Watch Ek Tha Tiger for Salman Khan at the top of his game and some exciting action scenes.
Rating:
India is in safe hands with RAW spies like Tiger (Salman Khan) who chase, beat and gun down enemies of the state no matter which foreign country they are in. Forever on the move, Tiger’s latest assignment is to observe the movements of a certain Trinity College scientist in the UK. Accustomed to using his fists for getting information, our desi 007 finds it a bit difficult to get close to this aloof scientist.
But there’s the professor’s beautiful housekeeper Zoya (Katrina Kaif) who can help Tiger. In the guise of a writer, Tiger prances around with Zoya and ends up falling for her; just as his colleague Gopi (Ranvir Shorey) had warned him not to.
So what could be the twist in this story? Considering that it’s a YRF product, the rest of the movie has enough romance, action and chase sequences to look forward to. Can Zoya and Tiger make it? Watch the movie for the ultimate twist in the tale.
Ek Tha Tiger Review: Script Analysis
Aditya Chopra’s story smartly mixes a spy thriller with a love story which is sort of exciting. Kabir Khan and Neelesh Misra’s script has its share of flaws. The story of the scientist in the first half shows Tiger quite inept as a spy and isn’t even given a proper conclusion. Also, why RAW decides to help their rogue agent Tiger towards the end is up to the viewers to decide. The movie also seems a bit long with the duo on the run most of the time. Dialogues are good and keep a good dose of humour.
Also, you heave a sigh of relief to see a movie that talks about Pakistan and India and doesn’t indulge in jingoism or have a long patriotic tirade about Mera Desh.
Ek Tha Tiger Review: Star Performances
Salman Khan is good as Tiger except that his expressions can seem a bit blank at times. Katrina Kaif is lovely as Zoya and smoothly carries off her bubbly and emotional scenes. Though Ranvir Shorey doesn’t have much screen time as Tiger’s comrade Gopi, he is wonderful in his role. Girish Karnad performs well as Tiger’s boss, Shenoy.
Ek Tha Tiger Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects
Kabir Khan’s direction is well done though he does make Salman Khan’s Tiger more superhero than spy. Ek Tha Tiger might seem a bit long in between, but once the action starts, it gets on track. Julius Packiam’s background score is alright. Sohail Sen and Sajid-Wajid’s songs are good. Cinematography by Aseem Mishra is very nice. Rameshwar Bhagat’s editing is good. Visual effects are nice but they seem choppy in some sequences.
Ek Tha Tiger Review: The Last Word
For those asking, yes, Salman Khan does take off his shirt. Salman fans won’t be disappointed by Ek Tha Tiger. For others, it’s a fun watch even though it’s a bit long.
Ek Tha Tiger Trailer
Ek Tha Tiger releases on 15th August 2012.
सिंगल स्क्रीन सिनिमा वाले खुश हो जाएँगे,वहा एक था टाइगर ज़्यादा चलेगी सिंगल स्क्रीन के अभी लगातार 6-7 दिन हर शो हाउसफुल जाने वाला है….लेकिन कल डाउनफॉल होगा……….बहरहाल अभी तो यूट्यूब जाम हो गया है…..किंग ख़ान की अगली फिल्म का ट्रेलर..सॉरी टीज़र आ गया है…..गजब रेस्पॉन्स मिला है…वैसे कुछ सलमान फेन्स “एक था टाइगर” को देखने जाने के बजाए…यूट्यूब पर तेज़ी से डिसलाइक करने के लिए ज़्यादा उतावले हो रहे है!!!!……और कुछ लोग अभी जलन के मारे मेरे द्वारा यहा पर की गयी कॉमेंट को भी डिसलाइक करेंगे!!!! चलो जाते-जाते सभी को 66वे स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाए!!!
“GOOD”: Cinematographic is superb. “BAD”: screenplay is not good; story could be little more thrilling; Kat’s acting.
lthough the axpectation is so high but the movi is not according to its hype,its an average movi,you can say easily, “khoda paharh nicla choha”
I think salman is the best in action.He is a stylish dancer.He is the king of box office.ett is a great film which making record.We should watch his movie.He is great.
those gave the comments are not Salman’s fan. they may be SRK’s fan, but they have watched the movie in theater 1st day-1st show and saying not good………..other reader think about this…………..
U R RIGHT..WHEN I WATCHED THIS MOVIE…THE ONLY THOUGHT CAME IN MY MIND ..”OH THEY AGAIN FOOLED ME” WITH IDIOTIC STORY & POOR ACTING OF SALMAN.
This movie for real Tiger, not like for shakrukh (means girls). Salman is always superb. Best of luck salman
bakwaaaaasssssssss movieee… isse accha toh gangs of wassepur 2 dekh lena
ek tha tiger create hipe like ra.one,blue and public also don’t like ek tha tiger
not up to the mark like expectation
I M A SALMAN FAN BUT HONESTLY…THIS FILM IS A CRAP.WITHOUT ANY SENSE ,IT ALWAYS TRY TO FOOL YOU….& I CAN SURELY SAY THIS IS A PAID REVIEW.
one of the worst movies ever,salman and kat spoilt cinema,and their fans will make this rubbish create history,you really do unfair for indian cinema
I am salman fan but I am totally disappointed from sallu bhai.. please don’t waste your money better to watch it on DVD or download from torrent… kat look osum sallu bhai looks great but movie have no story no soul even though music is good but lyrics are badly written. I am DISAPPOINTED! :( :'(
Be fair,do not insult shahrukh khan ,i love both salman and shahrukh,but i do not like the movie atall like I did not like Ra one and wrote the same here,not because you are die hard salman fan then the movie is great,do not cheat the audience
It’s an average movie…
First half is poor and second half is ok with some action seuences.
but overall the USP is Salman Khan. Surely, it will be again an blockbustor movie.
Please do not waste your money on this movie, I REPEAT please do not waste your money! Salman Khan’s worst movie. It does not live up to the hype and expectations.
movies dekhkar nikalne k baadh mujhe laga ki sayad mai koi or movies dekhkar aa gaya hu ,.,. ek tha tiger kisi or din release hogi,.,
Par aphsos ki wo ek tha tiger hi tha . ,. esse achchha gangs of wassepur 2 phir se dekh leta !!!!!!!
mujhey mere paisay wapas dijiye ,bhungi movie hai , purey family kaa mood kharaab kardiyaa ,issay achha hotel may jaatey aur is film ko TV par dekhtey ,can I get my money back , very bad movie , at-least special effect should be good but it also disappointed me, very bad movie I want my money back , its too much hyped , (khoda pahaad nikili moongi) I regret why didn’t I wait to get on TV or watched it on CD as it is not Adult movie it will be definetly aired on TV without any cuts, better I would have watched GOW 2 again, its thakela movie needs Revital ( salmaan khaan in revital avertisement).
I have heard that in the ending he choose love (Katrina as pakistan’s spy) over national duty and betrays with RAW. Is this true ? I haven’t seen movie yet .
I respect all of your comments–Bad & Good !! but nobody has not tried to justify his comments…just a single sentence. Dabang was a block buster but still I could not why! I am still confused.hope Ek tha tiger will be better than Dabang.
bakwasssssss movi, we can’t aspect this from yashraj banner.
movie is not too good …….unexplained twists…only wastage of money..
Shahrukh khan ke aandhe fan ke liye nahi hai ye movie iske collection dekh ke salman bhai ke movie pe comment marna varna aakhe fod dunga
Ek tha tiger spread happiness all over. Thanx 2 Salman Bhai , Kat & all team.
Ek tha tiger is an super hit movie…..it have been blockbuster if 1st half is more interesting…….but 2nd half quite amazing excellent stunts,suspense and more important chikni chameli’s
stunts added more action.well done salman and well supported by katrina.
the movie is not up to the mark it is very borring and totally the movie is very bad
some time people are expecting over like a dream is true but when they watch the movie little bit also negative they catch that part. same like Paan singh tomar everybody think this is fully bakwaas movie when they watch those time they are silent. ETT is salman fever movie but i think its not that much bad like RA one,DEPARTMENT,TEZZ,DESI BOYS, etc This is are Big budget movies but totaly dull. Every movie has good behind this not only salman,kabir khan all units even chay wala also work there. just watch normally u feel good. its a good movie bcoz iam fan of Amitabh, Amir khan,Irrfan khan, KK memon, Naseeruddinshah, randeep hoda, paresh rawal, sanjay dutt, too many actors those acting like a real.
Dont trust any body u want watch movie watch bcoz different man different test. always ….. apan apan hai baqi sab bakwas. hai ……….. this is not fan club this comments here not a salmankhan here only raw agent tiger. ………
Movie is gud….salman ROCKs!! Sometimes it’s sims that salman bahi superhero he ya tiger….anyway but i hav really enjoyed the film…..mere ko byke bali last seen pharu lagi thi katrina aircraft chala rahi thi….salman bahi bke take off kiye the….
This is a good movie. Only one mistake in this film. Mashallah song puted in last. So minor mistake. if This Song is put on when Salman get Katrina then Salman says Mashallah Mashallah. I think this movie collect 100 crore in 3 days. Best of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif
What a movie it turned out to be.I was struggling to sleep from past some dayz.This movie took the hell outta me and provided me wid long sleep.I just cant imagine a movie being more pathetic than this.Pity yu Salman Khan………Tremendous hype….And no Show…..!!
Salman n Kat looked awesm and movie is fabulous…. 1st days collection is less due Jain frns Pajushan Never mind wil be in 200+ cr on box office…..
salman khan hi tiger bollywood me baki hakla shahruk khan ek dam bakwas hero hai salman khan is the best actor of bollywood kon khaita salman yadgar hero nahi hai jab se bollywood me kadam rakha hai abhi tak sab hero usi ka nakal ker raha hai aur heroin ko launch kerne m badshah k badshah hai ek tha tiger best movie hai 100 times dekh sakte hai mast movie salman bhai
post interval was very stretched and boring. Another copy of hollywood movie. First part was good and humerous but mood got spoiled by the adapted storyline from mr and mrs smith in the second half. Yrf is known for copying movies from hollywood and adding desi tadka to it. I M really fadeup with katrina when she is presented as a british citizen of indian origin in every movie. Her hindi is a torture for us. She is half reason for not liking a movie. Anyway it is million times better than salman previous movie bodyguard.
Movie me kuch bhi nahi hain ….,,,hype is what which will turn tis movie a suprhit……but movie is not good,,
shahrukh me dum hai to salman ki barabari karke dikhaye
shahrukh ko to to ladkiyo ki tarah rone wali film hi karni aati hai. dum hai to fight wali filmo me try kre. unka bhi haal ra-one jaisahi hoga.
salman khan is new bollywood king and box office king hai.
ETT is the very FALTU… it was just pure business.. there was no competition against it & it got 5 days of weekend…. ETT’s success shows that how our audience in immaturity & bad test.. & ASK YOURSELF HONESTLY.. “IS IT REALY DESERVE THIS KIND OF SUCCESS?”
Liked it! Amazing cinematography! Watched at Wave Cinemas, Rajouri Garden! The seats are so good there. The movie had no story though. I liked the way theyhave presented it.
Which teaser has got the most positive response?? Ett or yash chopras romance?? What has been the responses to the teaser of srk -katrina- anushka next film??
i dont know about this movie but katrina is pretty and beautiful has anyone heard that her voice was dubbed but i am not sure in this movie it is dubbed or not
its ok but i love zoya katrina in this
please dont watch this movie. Salman is an actor who doesn’t know acting. This film is an proof for this. Its due to the hype generated by the movie that it is getting such collections, apart from that the movie is a crap just like all his other movies apart from two or three. He is far behind the talented actors like Ameer , shahrukh, Hrithik, Ajay etc..
this moive is ok not that much good, i think sunny deol can do this role better than salman khan.
its a very different movie in bollywood because its action is like real not add south indian movie action every thing u see u look real thats its batter for me and public and its running in cinema hall
trully speaking not met the expectations
SALAMN IS A BADSHAH, OF BOLLY,HOLLY, N ALL OF THIS WORRD, 2-4 LOG SALMAN KO, GALI DENE SE KUCH! FARQ NAHI PADTA, HAATHI CHALA BAAZAR, TO TUM JAISE KUTTE BHONKE, HAZAAAAAAAAAAAAARR,KAMINO, INSAAN KO PEHCHAN NE, KI TAAQAT, BANAO,PHIR, YAHAA COMMENT, DENE AAO.,BHONKO, KUTTO BHONKO,KAAM TUMHARA YAHI.
HUM, LOG SIRF SALMAN, KO DEKHNE JATE HAI, , YE HAMARA EK KAAM SA BANN, GAYA HAI, AGAR SALMAN, KI MOVIE KA TOTAL, 100 CR. SE NICHE JAATA HAI, TOH HUME, KHANA NAHI ACHA LGTA, WHY ?????????? B,COZ HE IS A MAN, OF HEART, BETTER, THAN ANY, POLITICIAN, LIKE NITISH,LALU, BHENGU,PHENGU. JO USKE, DILL MEIN HAI, WOH USKE, CHEHRE MEIN, DIKHTA HAI, PURE,KIND HRT. AISA INSAAN, 1000 SAALO ME 1 BAAR, PAIDA HOTA, HAI, ISILIYE, CHAHE KITNI BHI BAKWAAS MOVIE HO, HUM MARTE DUM TAK DEKHENGE.
Ye flim dekhkor aisa lag raha he ki pakistan&india youdh larte he aisa lagte he ek bat is flim me accha laga ki pakistan ka i.s.i aur india ka r.a.w is dono accha lag raha he aur salman khan age jitne vi flim korna action flim korna tab 2 apka flim aur hit ho jayega
This is not a great movie.
You will be disappointed if you go to see this; unless you are a blind salman khan sheep [Baaaaaa !]
Negatives:
[1] The storyline starts strong then very quickly loses its way into a long, protracted and fairly mundane romance.
[2] Action sequences are few and far betweeen; dont expect a james bond style roller coaster of an action movie, thats not what this is even though it is sold this way !!
[3] Salman Khan is not in good enough shape anymore to pull this type of role off. He is carrying more than few extra pounds and it shows.
Positives:
[1] Good cinematograhpy
[2] good performance from lead actress
[3] fairly ok performance from lead actor, not his fault the storyline was poor
is film ka nam ek thi bakri hona chaye tha kyuki ye dono isi aur raw ke kasaiyo se bhagte phirr hai
salman is one of the best but story line of the movie is poor
Salman khan is not a super star i think salman chechori harkate aur acting karta hai super star nahi ho sakta 20 sal me thoda fame hona koi big baat nahi.I think Emran Hashmi is the king and Super Star of Bollywood Industry.Emran Hashmi starting se hi Famous tha ab bhi Popular hai Especially in Youngsters me Jaisa K Film Murder 2004 ki Hit Movie thi
Breaking NEWS “Ajay Devgan got paid 17 Crores by Salman to release the SOS together with JTHJ to recover the losses”.
Dude, atleast Emraan ki movies ko thoda Standard hota hai…….Salman ke movies idiots ke liye hi bane hai!!
EK THA TIGER ONLY SHOW TOME INTMT. NOT LONG TME REMINDER AND NOT MASSAGE OF ANY. ONLY DESHI DIOLOUGE,ACTION SEENS AND ITEMED SONGS….
Express chennai is so boring mvi its only time pass and only entertainment and salman is ready to realese the mental movie and he is also block blaster boxofice they wil 100 crore in 2 days
Bbecause of the prize raising channi express make so much money.salman Mental will break all the record which is or will creating this year.
