Dunkirk Movie Review

Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy

Director: Christopher Nolan

What’s Good: script, direction, cinematography, performance, background score

What’s Bad: I am unable to find out flaws with this one!

Loo Break: Loo break, coffee, popcorn everything can happen STRICTLY during the interval.

Watch or Not?: I would recommend watching this

400,000 soldiers are stranded on the beach of Dunkirk, France waiting to be evacuated. They are continuously being bombarded by spitfire aircrafts and need to survive.

Everyone is waiting to find a place in the ship but there are not adequate ships for so many men. While death looks inevitable, the soldiers don’t give up. They struggle to save their lives.

The period drama is inspired by the Dunkirk evacuation also known as Operation Dynamo which took place in 1940 during world war II.

Dunkirk Review: Script Analysis

What an amazing script written by Christopher Nolan! I felt like I am time traveling while watching the film.

There are not too many dialogues in the film but silence does the talking. A well written scripts teamed up with excellent performance does not really need a lot of dialogues.

Several men are there in a sinking ship. The ship can still float if a few men abandon it. Who will volunteer? Who will be forced at gunpoint to jump off? A British ship will not take French soldiers on board– Through such scenes, the film shows how selfish we humans can be if situation requires.

The second world war is on and the stranded, helpless soldiers struggle to save their lives. How many of them will actually survive? How many lives did the second world war actually claim?

Dunkirk Review: Star Performance

The film boasts of an ensemble cast of talented actors and everybody play their role to perfection.

The film marks the Hollywood debit of British boy band One Direction’s Harry Styles.

Dunkirk Review: Direction, Music

Intense is the word I would use to describe this movie. Those who love war films, this one is a must watch for them. Even if you are not a huge fan of war films, you are bound to fall in love with this one. That’s the magic touch of an outstanding director. Christopher Nolan, take a bow!

The film is so gripping that you would not be able to take your eyes off for a second. However, the deafening sound of gun shots, bombs being dropped from fighter planes may not be very easy on the ears.

Hoyte Van Hoytema’s cinematography makes the film a visual treat! Powerful visuals characterize the war drama. The action sequences, jerky camera movements, close up shots, top shots are just too good to be described in words.

Lack of CGI is what makes the film even more realistic.

Several scenes from the film touched me, especially the tides turning back, bringing back deadbodies with them, the scene when the ship sinks and helmets lying on an empty beach. I’ll not be able to forget this particular scene for years.

What I found the most interesting is that the Germans, the enemies are never shown in the film. We know the enemy is there but nobody is shown.

Hans Zimmer’s background score contributes by creating the right amount of tension throughout the film.

Dunkirk Review: The Last Word

This one surely is a masterpiece from master storyteller Christopher Nolan. 4 stars!

Dunkirk Trailer

Dunkirk releases on 21st July, 2017.

