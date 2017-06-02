Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Madalina Bellariu, Rhea Chakraborty

Director: Prawaal Raman

What’s Good: Gripping, interesting story.

What’s Bad: Not scary.

Loo Break: In the first half.

Watch or Not?: Yes.

The film is a remake of Mike Flanagan’s 2013 horror film Oculus.

Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) is an artist settled in the United Kingdom. He has a beautiful wife Lisa (Lisa Ray) and two children Natasha and Kabir. They seem to be a happy family until one day when Alex buys an old mirror, which is allegedly possessed.

Many centuries ago, in ancient Britain, a woman, accused of practicing witchcraft was burnt at the stake and her spirit was captured in the mirror. The spirit of the mirror kills whoever owns the mirror.

The mirror’s spirit Anna hypnotizes Alex, who falls in love with her and promises to ‘kill and die for her’. The spirit asks Alex to kill his family and prove his love for her. Alex kills his wife and gets killed the next moment. Who kills Alex?

Natasha (Huma Qureshi) and Kabir (Saqib Saleem) are grown up now. Natasha, after years of research about the mirror has learnt about the spirit that resides inside and has ‘made arrangements’ to destroy the mirror because the mirror manipulates with the minds of those who try to destroy it and in this way is capable of protecting itself.

Will Natasha and Kabir succeed in destroying the mirror?

Dobaara – See Your Evil Review: Script Analysis

“What has happened once will happen again. What is being done now has been done before in the past. Nothing is new in this world.”

The film certainly has some beautiful and powerful dialogues like, “some stains take centuries to clean”.

The script very smoothly balances between the past and the present. It is a gripping tale indeed, which keeps you wondering what is going to happen next and the ending was absolutely unexpected.

The writer cum director Prawaal Raman does not include a lot of unnecessary characters in the film and keeps it crisp. However, Tanya doesn’t have much to do in the film except in the last scene.

Dobaara – See Your Evil Review: Star Performance

Adil Hussain is excellent. This man is just flawless and gets into the character in a way that you start believing that he is Alex indeed!

Lisa Ray does a good job.

Huma Qureshi is not convincing in Natasha’s role and appears a little mechanical especially in the first half.

Saqib Saleem is extremely talented and brings his character Kabir to life.

Madalina Bellariu is impressive as the spirit of the mirror, Anna.

Dobaara – See Your Evil Review: Direction, Music

After watching the first half of the film (which has no scary scene at all), you are bound to get convinced that it is a psychological thriller. I couldn’t initially make out if Alex Merchant was possessed or schizophrenic.

The film, which was staggering in the first half, suddenly gains pace in the second. The film actually begins in the second half. However, while I wait and wait to get scared, that moment comes rarely in the film.

The first song of the film is redundant and could easily be chopped off. The background music is good.

Dobaara – See Your Evil Review: The Last Word

While certain scenes in the second half are scary, Dobaara is not scary enough to qualify in the genre of horror films.

This is a horror film which you can watch at night, alone. But it is gripping and interesting if taken as a thriller. 2.5 stars for this.

Dobaara – See Your Evil Trailer

Dobaara – See Your Evil releases on 2nd June, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Dobaara – See Your Evil.