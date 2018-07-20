Dhadak Movie Review: A Similar Painting With Added Beautiful Colours!

Dhadak Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Shridhar Watsar, Ankit Bisht.

Director: Shashank Khaitan

What’s Good: The fact that it’s adapted from Sairat in Hindi but still holds its fort throughout, it’s so similar it’s different! Ishaan Khatter will do nothing but rise from hereon, Janhvi packs a delightful surprise.

What’s Bad: The disadvantage of comparison with Sairat! If you can just forget that movie for couple of hours then you’re in for a treat OR if you haven’t seen Sairat yet then don’t even wait till the Watch or Not section.

Loo Break: Only if the restroom in your theater has a screen so you shouldn’t miss the film, so technically – no.

Watch or Not?: If you’ve watched Sairat, go and watch for some additional comical moments, heart-touching drama and honest performances; if you haven’t, I told you don’t even wait for this section.

Dhadak, remake of 2016’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is a love story of Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) and Madhukar (Ishaan Khatter). They belong to Udaipur where Parthavi is daughter of the influential politician Ratan Singh and Madhukar is the son of an ordinary man running a small hotel in the city. The bold, beautiful & all-heart Parthavi falls for the simple, sweet and innocent Madhukar.

After romancing on Dhadak, Pehli Baar & dancing on Zingaat, the first kiss between them finally happens. It doesn’t reach its climax though because Parthavi’s family comes in between as soon as they finish their kiss. Now arrives the moment where they’ve to decide whether to choose the path of a coward or do what their predecessors did in Sairat. We all (Sairat lovers) know how it’ll turn out obviously, those who don’t – you’re still here?

Dhadak Movie Review: Script Analysis

Dhadak comes in with the greatest disadvantage of people knowing the shocking elements of the film. I knew where will happen what & hence was prepared for the shocks. There are some changes but the major ones remain the same. Only if Shashank had made sure to remodify atleast the twists and turns, it would’ve been a different scenario. Leaving the comparisons aside, I put my hat off to Shashank for keeping the energy, the innocence & the love alive throughout the film.

With a great remake, comes huge responsibilities & Khaitan has dodged every one of them apart from the fact that Sairat released in 2016. Capturing the essence of Udaipur, creating the tension in dramatic scenes, pouring out love in the romantic ones – script & screenplay are top notch. Nagraj Manjule will be a proud mentor after watching Dhadak.

Dhadak Movie Review: Star Performance

Ishaan Khatter had already impressed me in Beyond The Clouds and it was then I knew there couldn’t have been a better choice than him for Dhadak. He is a natural, an expressionist and on a way towards achieving critical acclaim in every of his film. He is someone who can never disappoint you.

Janhvi Kapoor – what a surprise! Yes, I’ll be honest and say I didn’t had much expectations from Janhvi but man-oh-man – she has looked and acted beautifully. She’s very well in the emotional scenes, which is a test for any aspiring actor. Ashutosh Rana, as every other film of his, is supremely underused. That’s the problem with genuine talent, you’re never satisfied with it just being good.

A special mention for Sridhar Watsar (Purshottam)! This guy hilariously brings down the house. Replacing Tanaji Galgunde (Pradeep Bansode aka Langdya/Balya) from Sairat, Sridhar solely brings in the comic relief to the film. Ankit Bisht (Gokul) acts fine but gets suppressed by the monumental performance of Sridhar.

Dhadak Movie Review: Direction, Music

Shashank Khaitan has gambled and won – how big is the real question. He had the canvas ready but he needed to use different colours to draw a similar painting & he has used some aqua beautiful ones. It’s not at all easy to tell a similar story in a different way. The only problem I felt was, the shiny things of the movie were too bright and the dark aspects are too dim.

It’s Ajay-Atul magic all over again in Dhadak. The title song had me from the word ‘Marhami’ and Zingaat retains its zing. Pehli Baar/Yad Lagla’a music does the trick and it’s as fresh as it was in Sairat. Vaara Re is another soothing surprise from the musical duo.

Dhadak Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Dhadak is the heartbeat of love! Supremely performed by Ishaan & Janhvi, this would be go down in the list of remakes well made. Shashank Khaitan has another winner under his belt.

Three and a half stars!

Dhadak Trailer

Dhadak releases on 20th July, 2018.

