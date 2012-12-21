Rating: 2.5/5 stars (Two-and-a-half stars)

Star cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, Deepak Dobriyal, Mahie Gill, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan (special appearances).

What’s Good: The return of Chulbul Pandey-Rajjo-Makkhi; the comedy; some songs; the direction & cinematography.

What’s Bad: The convenient story; the forced father-son & Mahie-Arbaaz trajectories; the whole feel like a wannabe clone of Dabangg; the irritating product placements.

Loo break: Not Really.

Watch or Not?: Watch it for Chulbul back in his game and if you’re a fan of Salman.

Remember when all Salman Khan movies started looking the same? This is just another chip off the old block. It’s heart-warming to see that the extra reel from Dabangg was put to some good use.

Our dear corrupt-but-good cop Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) has shifted base to Kanpur with wife Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), step-father Prajapati (Vinod Khanna) and brother Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). Pandeyji even has some of his loyal constables transferred with him. As Kanpur begins to feel the heat of Chulbul’s awesomeness, so does local-don-and-aspiring politician Thakur Bachcha (Prakash Raj). Bachcha and his spoilt, troublesome brothers are a menace to the town.

When Bachcha’s brother Gainda (Deepak Dobriyal) oversteps by threatening Prajapati and tries to abduct a girl from her wedding, Chubul Pandey breaks his neck. Caught up in the preparations for the elections, Bachcha denounces his brother and continues campaigning. There Chulbul bonds with his father and revels in the news of being a daddy soon. Even his dim-witted brother takes an interest in taking up a job.

But it doesn’t take long for Bachcha to remember his brother.

Does the tide turn on Chulbul this time?

Dabangg 2 Review: Script Analysis

If you’re looking for something new in Dabangg 2, you will be disappointed. Dileep Shukla’s script and screenplay is very similar to Dabangg; while this is amusing in some parts, it looks lazy in others. The jokes, action, dialogues seem like fall-outs from the old script. With Chulbul’s mother out of the picture, his bonding with his father and brother stick out like a sore thumb. Makkhi missing his wife also seems half-baked. Even Bachcha’s late revenge is something the writer alone can explain.

That said, the gags and jokes do entertain especially thanks to his jovial deputies. His one-liners are enjoyable. Even his romance with Rajjo is well-done and cute.

Dabangg 2 Review: Star Performances

Salman Khan aka Kung Fu Pandey, is lovely as the maverick cop. He is very good in the action and comedy scenes, but when it comes to emotions (that one godforsaken scene where he has to cry), Pandeyji gets a demotion. Sonakshi Sinha does aptly as Rajjo though she spends an oddly large amount of time drying clothes. Arbaaz Khan reprises his role as the village idiot with a few scenes as Makkhi. Vinod Khanna is absolutely wonderful as the worried patriarch Prajapati. His conversations with the unknown lover and reminiscing about his late wife are excellent.

Sadly, Prakash Raj is not at the top of his game as Bachcha Lal; his menacing side comes out only towards the climax, and even that is not enough. Deepak Dobriyal gets very little space as Gainda, but he’s a darn good baddie. Mahie Gill has a blink-and-miss appearance. Kareena Kapoor is super sexy in the item song, with our Munni Malaika Arora Khan added for the extra-drool factor.

Dabangg 2 Review: Direction, Music & Editing

This is a wonderful debut as director for Arbaaz Khan. The movie is too reminiscent of Dabanng and so is the directorial style with a serious Abhinav Kashyap hangover. Sandeep Shirodkar’s background music is good. ‘ANAL’ Arsu’s action – though a repetition of the rippling muscles, slo-mo punches and kicks – is grand. Aseem Mishra’s cinematography is sharp. Hemal Kothari’s editing is alright. Sajid-Wajid’s songs are good (again, very similar to Dabangg, with the scenarios being almost the same).

There are endless tributes to Salman itself in the movie with the Ready ringtone, same old dance moves etc. As if the movie isn’t making enough money, you have really annoying product placements with mobiles, digestive tablets, money transfer services… all making special appearances that make you feel bad for Munni. The green screen backdrops are too obvious. The climax, with Salman’s bare-chested fight, is a treat (though his shirt coming off is not as dramatic).

Dabangg 2 Review: The Last Word

Dabangg 2 is like the poorer clone of its precursor, but it’s enjoyable with the action, Kung Fu Pandey, dollops of romance, songs and the rib-tickling comedy.

Dabangg 2 Trailer

Dabangg 2 released on 21st December, 2012.

