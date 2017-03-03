Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta, Adil Hussain, Freddy Daruwala, Shefali Shah, Thakur Anoop Singh

Director: Deven Bhojani

What’s Good: Vidyut Jammwal’s ability to pull off action with so much ease.

What’s Bad: Hammy dialogues and a boring plot.

Loo Break: May be every time Esha Gupta talks.

Watch or Not?: This is easily passable. There’s no great action or acting in this film.

Commando 2 traces a black money trail as Karan (Vidyut Jammwal) a commando, cops Bakhtawar (Freddy Daruwala) and Bhawna Reddy (Adah Sharma) are assigned to arrest Vicky Chadha (Thakur Anoop Singh) and international money launderer in Thailand.

While Karan and Bakhtawar don’t see eye to eye, Bhawna’s too stupid to lead a mission.

A major twist in tale comes when Vicky’s wife Maria (Esha Gupta) claims that she and Vicky are innocent.

There’s double crossing, love affairs and a much bigger truth yet to unfold. Will Karan succeed in his mission is what is left to see.

Commando 2 Review: Script Analysis

Building an action franchise in Bollywood is an easy task. In most cases, the writers take no efforts whatsoever and Commando 2 is a classic example of that. The plot is basic with typical elements and the only connection the film tries to have with current times, is play the demonetization card.

One honestly feels like the script has been written by a person who follows Bollywood closely and hence feels a formulaic plot will help.

The characters are fickle. Dialogues are so hammy that you’re bored to even listen them fully. Examples would be, “Zinda reh ke kaunsa swach bharat ka jhanda uthane wala tha yeh” or “Mere haath pair toh khud mere orders nahi mante.”

Why did Adah Sharma’s character have to be Hyderabadi? No clue. If it was meant for comic relief, then sadly it didn’t work at all. It’s extremely irritating and I certainly have a problem with female cops being shown to be so stupid.

A major twist regarding the villain comes pre-interval and that was one of the better things in the story.

Climax is again quite cliched and if someone would have paid me a $1000 for guessing it, I would’ve been rich.

Commando 2 Review: Star Performance

Vidyut Jammwal looks superfit and is impressive with his agility. His hand to hand combat looks great. Yet, there’s nothing in his acting that makes him stand out.

Adah Sharma as Bhawna Reddy jabbers in the Hyderabadi accent and it is beyond irritating. Nonetheless, a little credit goes to her for putting up that effort.

Esha Gupta is like Rustom part two in this film. She’s poor in her acting skills and I don’t know why directors keep casting her.

Freddy Daruwala has managed to give the same expression for the entire film and kudos to him for that.

Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Suhail Nayyar and Thakur Anoop Singh form an average supporting cast.

Commando 2 Review: Direction, Music

I had to rub my eyes to see Deven Bhojani’s name as director whilst watching the trailer. The talented actor and writer coming up with a film like Commando 2 seems quite vague.

An action movie needs to be slick and that’s where this one falls short. It’s not pacey and you’re not drawn into the story. Vidyut’s opening action sequence has been shot well, especially the one where he slides so easily into a window pane. Exactly opposite is Adah’s entry, she looks foolish running behind her target, only to shoot him from a one hand distance. Apparently, she’s the encounter specialist.

There are no songs luckily but the background score is jarring, especially since we keep hearing ‘Commando‘ everytime he is on the move.

Majority of the film revolves around investigation and I missed watching some hardcore action here. They could have taken inspiration from Baaghi which had completely paced up in the second half with action.

Commando 2 Review: The Last Word

Commando 2 does no justice to its name. It’s a lackluster action film with remotely riveting story. A 2/5 for this.

Commando 2 Trailer

Commando 2 releases on 3rd March, 2017.

