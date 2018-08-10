Christopher Robin Movie Review: Toast To A Lost Childhood!

Christopher Robin Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett, Nick Mohammed.

Director: Marc Foster.

What’s Good: In just under two hours, the movie not only brings back your lost childhood but also makes you realise how you’re missing a very important thing in your life.

What’s Bad: This will end up being a very underrated film & most of them even after reading the review will not go and watch it.

Loo Break: This movie will take you back to your early years & it’s impossible to track what’s happening in current time, so you’ll not feel the urge to pee.

Watch or Not?: I rarely request my readers to watch anything but this time I’ll do in caps lock mode on – PLEASE DON’T MISS THIS!

So, a place far far away from the chaos of city was called as Hundred Acre Wood. Christopher Robin, a normal yesteryear kid, who spends his time with his stuffed toys has been sent to a boarding school. He promises his toys, which include Winnie – The Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Owl, and Rabbit, that even when he’s 100 he’ll never forget them. They all throw Christopher Robin a goodbye party only to find out how he’ll never come back.

Few years, Britain & German bombing campaign and an entire childhood later, Christopher Robin is now a father to one beautiful daughter. He is no more a kid who promised his toys, years ago, that he’ll never forget them. Moved to the chaotic streets of London, his toys are back in the same Hundred Acre Wood (Sussex) waiting for him to come back. How amidst a tough life like everyone, Christopher Robin will reunite with his toys is what rest of the story is all about. Also, full marks for set designers for how they’ve shown steam trains & rustic bridges while taking is through the vintage London.

Christopher Robin Movie Review: Script Analysis

Story by Alex Ross Perry handles the childhood portions in a very entertaining way. It has a melancholic feel to it and hence works big time when Christopher Robin turns mature. The chemistry between Winnie: The Pooh & Christopher Robin is the highlight of the film; it makes you laugh & cry at the same time. One of the major takeaways from this film for me will be: I went home and searched for my old stuff toys just because I realised how I’m much trapped in this chaos called life.

Disney goes the Pixar way when it comes to touch the emotional chords through a very child-like story. It’s in the league of Toy Story but in a darker way. There’s a scene in a train having Christopher Robin and Winnie: The Pooh that’s a perfect reference to a lost childhood VS mature adulthood (Please note this point when and if you watch the film.)

Christopher Robin Movie Review: Star Performance

Ewan McGregor nails the role of a confused successful grown-up. “I’m not how you remember me,” says a changed Christopher Robin to Winnie: The Pooh and this moment of realisation was perfectly portrayed by McGregor.

A thing better than the visuals & story of the film will be the voices of soft toys. Jim Cummings has lent his voice to both Winnie: The Pooh & Tigger. An outstanding job is done by Cummings because both the characters are totally varied from each other. A soft spoken Pooh & always enthusiastic Tigger, both are taken in very nicely by Cummings. Though Brad Garrett as the cynical Eeyore is a winner for me. “Looks like a disaster; why wasn’t I invited?” – Brad brings the house down just by his voice.

Christopher Robin Movie Review: Direction, Music

Marc Foster comes from a school where he has directed both a Bond film as well as something as The Kite Runner. But with Christopher Robin, he manages to pull out something very human rather than fantasy which has been his forte. Christopher Robin is a beautiful script and is well directed.

No complaints from the music by Geoff Zanelli, Jon Brion. Just a little feedback: I missed a song like ‘You’ve got a friend in me’. The background score was weaved very well according to the screens.

Christopher Robin Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Christopher Robin is a toast to our lost childhood. We all were kids at a point of time & this movie at-least made me realise why I should make that kid alive once again. It’ll get very less shows in India but if it’s screening across you anywhere consider yourself lucky and go watch it.

Four stars!

Christopher Robin releases on 10th August, 2018.

