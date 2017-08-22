Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai, Yashpal Sharma

Director: Maitreyi Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan

What’s Good: The concept and the futuristic thought behind the whole film

What’s Bad: Weak script and lack of emotional connect.

Loo Break: Yes.

Watch or Not?: A mere one time watch. No frets, the film has already released on the YouTube channel of Large Short Films.

The film starts with the year 2067, wherein a voice-over introduction of Random Shukla (Jackky Bhagnani) speaks about the earth a few years ago. He goes onto tell us the harmful effects of Carbon and uses of oxygen. Random, who terms oxygen as the new drug of the high society, is out to take revenge for his ill health and leave earth to stele in Mars, just like other rich people. As a part of one assignment, at the behest of a certain Yakub, Random meets Shah (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who hails from Mars. For reasons best known to him, Random lands up killing Shah and then meets a robot named Pari (Prachi Desai). What happens to Random and Pari, in the end, is what forms the rest of the film.

Carbon Review: Script Analysis

Set in 2067, Carbon takes on a subject of prime national importance focusing on the prevailing environmental issues. Even though the film’s plot tries to analyse and foresee the impact of high levels of pollution in the capital city of India, 50 years from now, the execution level is extremely poor. The script simply fails to find its connection with the audience.

Carbon Review: Star Performance

Those who felt that the movie was a Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, will be in for the biggest shock of their lives, as it’s a mere cameo that he is seen in. The full film rests on the shoulders of Jackky Bhagnani and Prachi Desai, who try their best to get into the skin of their characters, but fail miserably. Yashpal Sharma looks decent.

Carbon Review: Direction, Music

Even though the film’s directors Maitreyi Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan have tried sincerely to depict a dystopian future of 2067, they go terribly wrong with their characterisations. The character sketches are very badly defined and portrayed, as much as the film’s plot. Despite being a noble attempt, the film’s directors fail to stir any emotion or successfully manage to touch any emotional cord of the audiences. The film has very amateurish VFX and slightly weirdest costumes.

What works in favour of the film is its haunting music by Salim-Sulaiman and also the background music by George Joseph.

Carbon Review: The Last Word

If you feel for the environment and you are all up for the global warming, the subject of Carbon may just appeal to you. The best part of the film is that you need not go to the theatre to see this as it’s available online. A recommended watch for nature lovers and for all those who prefer the masala films, wait for the next Friday’s release.

Carbon Trailer

Carbon releases on 21st August 2017.

