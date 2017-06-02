Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Star Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson (both in a special appearance)

Director: Seth Gordon

What’s Good: Action scenes.

What’s Bad: Terrible CGI.

Loo Break: Yes

Watch or Not?: Watch it only if you are a die-hard Priyanka Chopra or The Rock fan. Kids will enjoy the film.

User Rating:

The film is a remake of the 1990s famous TV series of the same name.

The lifeguards at Baywatch, led by Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) suspect that Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra), the new owner of the Huntley Club is smuggling drugs. They decide to investigate the matter themselves and find that it is not just drug smuggling, but something more than that. Meanwhile, Mitch gets fired and is replaced by Matt Broody (Zac Efron) who continues with the investigation started by Mitch. But the lifeguards soon get into trouble as Victoria Leeds believes in murdering whoever comes in her way.

Baywatch Review: Script Analysis

The script is weak. Everything seems to be happening without a strong purpose. Some of the dialogues are funny but the film isn’t.

It is like one of those superhero films where you know what is going to happen in the end (yes it is predictable from scene one that The Rock is unbeatable). Mitch’s character is larger than life, so much that you know he is going to win in the end.

Victoria Leeds looks menacing and she is the only female character who has got something to do in the film apart from just cleavage show.

Baywatch Review: Star Performance

PeeCee looks super hot and beautiful and makes you stare at her. Priyanka is impressive as the antagonist but I feel she deserved a better role for her Hollywood debut.

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron put up their best efforts in their half baked roles to make the silly film work.

I liked Jon Bass’ performance. He is the one who actually makes the audience laugh with his antics throughout the film.

The girls, Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach and Alexandra Daddario are absolutely forgettable, thanks to their roles.

Baywatch Review: Direction, Music

I believe actresses in films can do a lot more than just being eye candy and running along the beach in revealing costumes. It’s time the makers of this action-comedy film start believing the same too. The camera focuses more on their cleavages than their faces.

Extremely poor CGI at a time when films like Baahubali are creating world record was surely not expected. The scene in which a yacht catches fire on the water looks like a computer game made in the 90s.

I wish the lifeguards would spend at least some time to save those in danger instead of turning crime investigators. They clearly seem confused about their actual role and job responsibilities.

Scenes in the morgue needed to be created with a little more sensibility. You can’t make a person touch a dead man’s penis and make fun of it or click pictures. That isn’t funny at all!

The action scenes are enjoyable.

Baywatch Review: The Last Word

Not a bay worth watching.

Baywatch looks like a perfect Bollywood masala entertainer. If not anywhere else, the film might find takers in India. If you were a fan of the David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson starrer TV series, then you are surely going to dislike this Paramount movie.

1.5 stars for this.

Baywatch Trailer

Baywatch releases on 2nd June, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Baywatch.