Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Chitrangda Singh, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Murli Sharma, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jeetu Shivhare, Jatin Goswami, Rupa Ganguly

Director: Kushan Nandy

What’s Good: The only good thing about the film is, it ended.

What’s Bad: The idea of “Let’s make a film with such script”

Loo Break: Yes, many! Sometimes you’ll wish why you piss at such short intervals.

Watch or Not?: Only if you’re playing a truth-dare game & someone dares you to watch this film. Also, watch only if it’s your life is at stake for the dare.

User Rating:

Babu Bihari (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who plays bounty hunter of a small town, falls in love with Phulwa (Bidita Bag). The two of them meet when Babu fulfills a bounty ordered by Phulwa. Things change when Banke Bihari (Jatin Goswami) enters the scene touting Babu as his guru. They both fall for a challenge of who will kill first & more.

Rest of the entire movie revolves around the dare & how it gets mixed with politics. How Banke & Babu Bihari execute a roller coaster journey of their bounty hunting life. Babu’s heroism and Phulwa’s skin show are the two weak pillars on which the film stands. And neither of them is enough to keep you intrigued till the end.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: Script Analysis

Whenever there’s a talk of bounty hunting movies, it’s Quentin Tarantino who comes to everyone’s mind. Django Unchained & Hateful Eight are some of the very good movies that have been made with the backdrop of bounty hunting. Nawazuddin’s previous gem Gangs Of Wasseypur is one epic example of how it is done. Director Kushan Nandy, with this film, proves why every Nawazuddin Siddiqui film could not be entertaining. From opening beer cans with mouth while reciting heroic dialogues till exclaiming ‘thoko’ instead of cheers while having drinks, this film has it all.

“Agar tumhare bheje mein koi goli daag dega na, toh humara baap bhi nahi bacha paayega tumhe,” (If someone shoots you in the head, even my dad will not be able to save you) the movie is filled with such dialogues. There are few entertaining scenes here and there, but the movie sends you in a state of shock which makes it impossible to enjoy even good scenes. This is poor man’s Gangs Of Wasseypur & I would rather prefer watching a new episode of crime shows on television rather than investing my time on such film.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: Star Performance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – the face on which this whole movie has been sold is the only heartbeat in this otherwise dead film. Yes, he’s repetitive but as they when drought comes say a drop of water is enough to keep you alive for some time.

Bibita Bag is also good in her role but unfortunately, she has not much to add in the already shaky script. Jatin Goswami, too, makes his presence felt but, again, you can’t win if you’re in the wrong team. Murali Sharma & Divya Dutta to are fine with their performances. Bottomline, only fine performances never make a good film.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: Direction, Music

Kushan Nandy drags the film on a one-line plot and fails to maintain the grip from the word go. Yes, it has some high moments but not enough to make the film close to like able. As Alfred Hitchcock once said, “There are three things needed to make a good film, script, script and script” Unfortunately, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz doesn’t has any one of them.

Music of the film is given by Gaurav Dagaonkar, Abhilash Lakra, Joel Dubba and Debjyoti Mishra. Too many cooks have spoiled the dish in this one. Ghungta feels like a typical, stereotyped item song. Barfani & Aye Saiyan, too, will not lure the music lover out from you.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Review: The Last Word

Years from now, unfortunately, this film will only be searched on YouTube as ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz hot scene’. Even if you’re free on this weekend, sleep at home rather than sleeping in cinema halls.

One and a half stars!

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Trailer

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz releases on 25th August, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Trending :