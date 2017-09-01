Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

The film starts off in the year 1973 in the deserts of Rajasthan with the introduction of Ileana D’Cruz as Rani Gitanjali Devi. This is followed by Emergency being declared during 25th June 1975. Back then, Gitanjali gets arrested and jailed for possessing a massive ancestral wealth, which the government takes under its sway.

At the same time, Bhawani (Ajay Devgn) too gets jailed for a petty crime. This is followed by a flashback of events, which mirrors the past relationship that Bhawani and Gitanjali had shared with each other. Thus follows a ‘fool proof’ plan by Bhawani (at the behest of Gitanjali) in order to smuggle the priceless wealth to the Rajasthan border. The accomplices in the game plan include Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta) and Tikla (Sanjay Mishra). The roadblock in their whole plan is in the form of the police inspector Seher (Vidyut Jammwal). What follows after that is a series of twists and turns which turns the course of the film in totality.

Baadshaho Review: Script Analysis

The film’s script, which has been written by the very seasoned writer Rajat Arora, seems like the film has been scripted to succeed at the box office. The fact is, the film seems otherwise. Rajat Arora, who happens to be an old hand in films like these, has to his credit a truckload of films as the testimonial to his spectacular array of work.

Some of his memorable films include Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Doobara! Kick, Gabbar Is Back. But, the bad news is that Baadshaho just does not match up to the levels of the above-mentioned films. The script seems too complicated and very amateurish in its approach, given the film’s premise. Probably, for the first time ever in his films, the one liners look and seem way too hammered and does not really deliver the required impact.

Baadshaho Review: Star Performance

In a film like this, which is sprinkled with superstars (read ‘ensemble cast’), it kind of becomes tough to single a particular actor for his/ her performance. But in a film like Baadshaho where the script is the weakest link, it really becomes difficult to place the blame on any actor’s shoulders for the non-satisfactory outcome of the film. With due respects to everyone else, it is Ajay Devgn who wins extra brownie points here. Besides his usual screen presence, it’s also his one liners (only a few of them), which forms the highlight of the film. Ajay Devgn is one of the major reasons to watch the film. He is followed a close second by Emraan Hashmi, who looks his part to a ‘t’. He looks ‘con-vincing’ in his role of a thief who places friendship above wealth.

As for Esha Gupta, she does not have anything much to do. Her role looks as same or similar to her previous films. For those expecting the oozing the glam-quotient of the film from her will be tad disappointed. Ditto for Vidyut Jamwal, who, after doing initial rounds of action (only a handful of them), seems to fall flat in front of his character. Then, there’s Ileana D’Cruz (who was last seen in films like Mubarakan and Rustom) does a decent job in the film. The ever-reliable seasoned actor Sanjay Mishra is good on his part. Rest of the actors help the film move forward.

Baadshaho Review: Direction, Music

After having done films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbaai Dobaara, director Milan Luthria is back to the genre which he enjoys the most. Given his past track record and hit ratio with Ajay Devgn, expectations were definitely sky high with Baadshaho. The sad part is that, even though the direction is good, the lackadaisical approach towards the script overshadows his apt direction.

There are way too many glitches in the film. The film’s makers seem to have taken the sense and sensibilities of the viewers for granted. While the film’s first half builds up the pace and the momentum of the premise, the second half is way too stretched and a total washout, except for the suspense which gets revealed during the interval and when the film ends. As for the film’s music, the film’s background score (John Stewart Eduri) really scores. The film’s music (Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari) is decent with songs like ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’ and ‘Socha Hai’ already topping the musical charts. The cinematographer (Sunita Radia) has done an extremely impressive job in the film.

Baadshaho Review: The Last Word

Considering that the film has been marketed as an ‘Ajay Devgn- Emraan Hashmi’ starrer (the duo whose camaraderie meant fireworks on the silver screen), Baadshaho will have viewers watching it purely for the same, with an expectations of being treated with the duo’s one liners. The film, which is expected to do good business during the weekend because of the aforementioned factors, will really have to prove itself in the acid test during the week which follows.

Baadshaho Trailer

Baadshaho releases on 1st September, 2017.

