Rating: 2/5 stars (Two Stars)
Star cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa and Mahesh Thakur
Director: Mohit Suri
What’s Good: Aditya Roy Kapur is the killer factor of this film. That’s all there’s to look for in this one.
What’s Bad: A bumpy screenplay and dialogues that are delivered at deafeningly high decibels are quite indigestible.
Loo break: Yes. Yes. Hell Yes.
User Rating:
After a nasty scene of drunken revelry at a concert, popular singer Rahul Jaikar washes down his low self morale with more alcohol. At a local bar in Goa, he spots Arohi, singing his famous number with greater passion than him. An impressed Rahul decides to build her career in order to give his crumbling life a purpose. While slowly he finds himself falling in love with her, her success coincides with his failure, with Rahul settling for being a successful woman’s shadow. Does their love survive the hardships of life? Or dilemmas of pride and ego weigh heavy on them?
Aashiqui 2 Review: Script Analysis
The film could easily pass as a documentary for Alcoholics Anonymous! Oodles of melodrama and dollops of mush leave you feeling diabetic! But as far as the script goes, there is an interesting and rather impressive point to note. Surprisingly, the script has kept the love story independent of Rahul’s self loathing tendencies. The plot has been written from an enlightened perspective which does understand the necessity of coming of age in terms of ideas. Strikingly, the script writers maintain a strict dichotomy between Rahul’s love for Arohi and how he hauntingly bears failure and bruised ego of a yesteryear star, without mixing the two. At no point is the man’s love challenged by jealousy but it is his own descent that claws him from within, which the film admirably maintains.
It is definitely not a sequel of Aashiqui! But indeed heavily borrowed and at places directly lifted from Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri starrer Abhimaan. The warm archaic romance is very feel good. Don’t try to find logic because there is no scope for it. The climax is abrupt and squanders away awkwardly. By the film’s end you’ll either be moaning with morbid ear pain from all the on-screen screeching, or will be laughing at the film’s most emotional moments which is definitely not a compliment.
Aashiqui 2 Review: Star Performances
Aditya Roy Kapur was conspicuously noticeable because of his obvious good looks and an impressive repertoire of past work! I won’t paint a flawless picture of him because he too has his weak moments in the film. But, in the mushy scenes, he absolutely scores! He is a potent actor capable of doing much better but sadly the film doesn’t use him right.
Shraddha Kapoor has an ounce of childish mirth to her. She looks gorgeous at places. But the woman needs to join an acting school and get down to the basics of emoting with eyes and picking up the right throw of dialogue delivery. At the most poignant instances in the film, she mutters her dialogues robotically with spoon fed neatness.
Somehow despite their intrinsic flaws, their chemistry manages to create a fluttering butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling.
Mahesh Thakur and Shaad Randhava give above average performances in their limited roles.
Aashiqui 2 Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects
Mohit Suri delivers a letdown of a film. Aashiqui 2 has not one impressive quality in it when it comes to direction. Bearing the same name as the yesteryear hit film of the Bhatt’s, this film is a show of comatose screenplay, in a script that lacks luster and energy and concludes in an anti climax. The musical has a likeable rhythm but overall the film with its slim plot cannot be expected to grow beyond its assigned surface! Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho is stellar show but will sadly have a short shelf life.
Aashiqui 2 Review: The Last Word
Aashiqui 2 is a sermon on alcoholism. Faintly trying to revive a dead script with soothing music and appealing chemistry, the film has a hasty and unpredictable wrap up which kills its tempo. A stone faced actress and a perpetually stoned protagonist do to the film irreparable damage. Novice Aditya Roy Kapur’s fiercely strong efforts are the only consistent bits of the film, despite a hollow premise. I am assigning a 2/5 for Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2. If you have the appetite for romance, this is an apt palette or else it could easily be missed.
Aashiqui 2 Trailer
Aashiqui 2 released on 26th April, 2013.
Share with us your experience of watching Aashiqui 2.
