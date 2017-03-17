Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Govinda, Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Murli Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, Chandrachur Singh, Surendra Pal, Harish

Director: Dipankar Senapati

What’s Good: A few signature Govinda moves are enjoyable even today.

What’s Bad: The film is not only shoddily written, it has been shot in even worse conditions. Get ready for a grainy picture quality which would be a reminder of the pre-set top box cable TV times.

Loo Break: How about you just avoid the entire film?

Watch or Not?: Aa Gaya Hero is certainly passable. If you’re a Govinda fan, I suggest you watch his old films instead.

The film revolves around a fearless cop, ACP Ravindra Varma (Govinda) who lays down a unique plan to nab the local goons by putting up a play act. He calls his technique, Abhinay Chakra.

Through the film, we see him con goons and corrupt politicians into accepting their crimes by indulging them in fake situations.

Aa Gaya Hero Review: Script Analysis

Is there really a script for Aa Gaya Hero? I thoroughly doubt. The film revolves around an ACP whose location we don’t know and his uniform puts his name first and mentions ACP below it.

There is absolutely no sequence when it comes to storytelling, here. Before every song, we see a mandatory dialogue relating to it because none of the songs fit into the plot.

There is one case of bomb blasts and one case pertaining to a girl’s suicide are the one’s Ravindra is working on but we never really see them going smoothly without any unwanted additions.

Dialogues like, “Maa Ka doodh piya hai toh gun utha” and Govinda replying “Nai piya” keep occurring every time the hero speaks.

There are absolutely no woman characters developed in the script other than a few floozies who play the damsel in distress card. The film was earlier titled Abhinay Chakra and I truly believe that was an apt title considering the number of times these two words are hammered all through.

Double-crossing, corrupt police officers, are such done-to-death things that we’re already sure who’s going to do what.

In certain portions, the film seems like a poorer version of Crime Patrol.

Aa Gaya Hero Review: Star Performance

Govinda made a comeback in Saif Ali Khan starrer Happy Ending previously. For Aa Gaya Hero, his fate has been tough since the film found it hard to find distributors. The actor tries to put up a performance that will remind us of his previous films but he doesn’t succeed. Yes, his dance moves still have no match.

Supporting cast consists of talented actors such as Ashutosh Rana, Murli Sharma, Makarand Deshpande who overact so much that you honestly don’t want to believe how great these actors otherwise are.

Poonam Pandey is seen in an item number that is quite shady.

Aa Gaya Hero Review: Direction, Music

Dipankar Senapati directs this disaster of a film. It’s difficult to say where to start. Not only is the camera quality bad, the film has also been edited very shoddily, with the lip sync in most places going for a toss.

The special effects are extremely poor, especially in one particular scene, where we see an aircraft that enters a cave. It looked like watching crappily done animation.

Other than this, the scenes involving action are like the one in 70s-80s Bollywood films. The background score of ‘Dishooom’ comes before the actor punches his enemies. Also BTW – the credits mention ‘baground’ instead of ‘background’!

The first half is so tedious that you’re already scared about post-interval scene. Looks like the editor was busy working on the fade in, fade out and close-up cuts and hence never decided to cut anything else in the film.

Music by Meet Bros, Vicky & Hardik Arghya Banerjee is terrible. All the songs are too old fashioned in terms of audio tracks and for visuals too, the ‘firang’ back dancers in bikinis is so passé.

Ganesh Acharya’s choreography is a winner of ‘Patti hai toh patt, warna side mein hatt’ song. It’s classic Govinda!

One would have to mention how tacky the choice of costumes is. It’s like they never stepped out of 90s ‘filmy’ fashion.

Clocked at over two hours, this film seems like a punishment in the second half. A serious case of professional hazard for critics!

Aa Gaya Hero Review: The Last Word

This film should be titled ‘Paka Gaya Hero’ instead! It’s boring and a complete waste of your time. 1 star for the lone star in the film, Govinda!

Aa Gaya Hero Trailer

Aa Gaya Hero releases on 3rd March, 2017.

