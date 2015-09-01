Position Of Content Writer

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users a month visiting its Web and Mobile sites. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

* Position: Content Writer

* Based in: Mumbai

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for Content Writers having good writing skills & must be updated with everything related to Bollywood. Should also be a follower of TV and fashion!

We are looking for immediate joiners

Interested candidates, please share your resume at editor@koimoi.com