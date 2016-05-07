Celebrity PhotosPhotosActor PhotosAjay Devgn PhotosBy Koimoi.com Team - May 7, 2016 tweet 1 of 84 Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgn With A Sword In A Still From Action Jackson Ajay Devgn Snapped In A Flowery Shirt Ajay Devgn Snapped In A Action Packed Look Ajay Devgn Seen In An Angry Look Ajay Devgn Looks Stylish With Shades Ajay Devgn Flaunts His Hot Bod Ajay Devgn In A Still From Singham Returns Ajay Devgn Looking Smart As Bajirao Singham Ajay Devgn in a still from movie 'Singham Returns' Ajay Devgn Gives An Angry Stare Hot Ajay Devgn In A Singham Still Ajay Devgn In His Son Of Sardaar Look Ajay Devgn Gives A Serious Stare Ajay Devgn Flaunts His Killer Smile Ajay Devgn Snapped With His Hot Bod An Angry Ajay Devgn Set For A Fight A Stylish Ajay Devgn Snapped At A Shoot A Serious Ajay Devgn Looks On Ajay Devgn Looking Stunning With Shades Ajay Devgn Strikes A Dance Pose Ajay Devgn at Himmatwala Trailer Launch Ajay Devgn poses handsomely Ajay Devgn is a robust look from Son of Sardaar Ajay Devgn in a still from Son Of Sardaar Ajay Devgan's Horse Riding Ajay Devgan flaunts his chest Ajay Devgan in Bol Bachchan Movie Ajay Devgan in Bol Bachchan Movie 1 Ajay Devgan smiles on the sets of Bol Bachchan Movie Stills Ajay Devgan taking a drink in Bol Bachchan Movie Stills Ajay Devgan shakes a legs in Bol Bachchan Movie Stills Ajay Devgan Macho Look In Bol Bachchan Movie Stills Ajay Devgan in Sunday Movie Ajay Devgan in Sunday Movie Ajay Devgan in Sunday Movie Ajay Devgan in Sunday Movie Ajay Devgan in Singham Movie Ajay Devgan in Singham Movie Ajay Devgan in Singham Movie Ajay Devgan in Rascals Movie Ajay Devgan in Rascals Movie Ajay Devgan in Rascals Movie Ajay Devgan in Raajneeti Movie Ajay Devgan in Halla Bol Movie Ajay Devgan in Golmaal Returns Movie Ajay Devgan in Cash Movie Ajay Devgan in Aakrosh Movie Ajay Devgan in Aakrosh Movie Ajay Devgan In Glares Ajay Devgan Behind Glasses Ajay Devgan Promote 'Golmaal 3' Movie Ajay Devgan Fingers Around Ajay Devgan At 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' Movie Promotional Event Ajay Devgan Promote 'Aakrosh' Movie On 'Crime Petrol' TV Show Ajay Devgan Promote 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' Movie Ajay Devgan Inaugurates Roha Group's 'Satsang Bharti' Township Event Ajay Devgan At 'Boond' Movie Special Screening Ajay Devgan Promote 'Golmaal 3' Movie on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 4' TV ShowRELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWSKapil Sharma Photos Tiger Shroff Photos Shah Rukh Khan Photos Check This OutTiger Zinda Hai Stalls Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Film Take Off Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana In Legal Trouble; Morning & Noon Shows... Shocking! Maharashtra MLC To Shah Rukh Khan: You May Be A... Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2017 Fukrey Returns Trailer: We Can See The Future Of This Film... EXCLUSIVE! “Sex Is A Feeling, Not A Taboo” :Vidya Balan 34 COMMENTSyou are so smart &dashing hero Replygosto muito de vce e sua mulher adoro vos ver juntos nunca mais vces separar ate a morte Replyh r u . Replyi m like ur style . Replyyou r so smart,i m like ur style i proud of u Replyteri meri kahani ReplyI wich Rich man ReplyYour eyes beautiful Replyi love u yaar i am a big fan ap so sweet ho yaaaaaaaaar iam crazyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy for u Replysuuuper yar ReplyComment ReplySO DASHING PICS Replyi like ajay devgan. Replyi like it Replyajay Replyi love u sooooooooooooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh ajay i love ur style Replyi love you bhagat shing….indian dharti ka king…… ReplyI ILKE AJAY DEVGAN I AM A BIG BIG FAN ReplyI love u ReplyI like you ReplyComment ReplyLion of bollywood ajay dev gan ReplyMy favrest hero Ajay devgan ReplyI like ajay ReplyAjay degan is my life, he is First and last person in my life, i can do anything for her, I want AJAY DEVGAN BY HOOK OR CROOK. ReplyMy fevrate actor Ajay dewgan Replyii ke ajay devgan l am a big big fan ReplyComment ReplyAjay aap sigham ho yes Replymy best super star ajay devgn only for u and ajay all movie very nice and beatiful role ReplyThe real hero of bollywood….i m big fan of ajay sir Replyhi ajay devgan very good films i am abulbasar myanmmar arkni rohinga musalim Replymy best hero ajay devgan ReplyComment:ilove ajay ReplyLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Don't missShashi Tharoor Takes Sly Dig At People Criticizing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s... Tumhari Sulu Music Review: Assorted Chocolates Box, Have As Per Your... Ittefaq Enjoys A Stable Week 1 At The Box Office! ReviewsShaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Bride & Groom Shine In This Failed MarriageQarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review: Memorable Journey With A Beautiful DestinationThor: Ragnarok Movie Review: Changing Face Of Superhero Movies, Miss At Your Own Risk!
you are so smart &dashing hero
gosto muito de vce e sua mulher adoro vos ver juntos nunca mais vces separar ate a morte
h r u .
i m like ur style .
you r so smart,i m like ur style
i proud of u
teri meri kahani
I wich Rich man
Your eyes beautiful
i love u yaar i am a big fan ap so sweet ho yaaaaaaaaar iam crazyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy for u
suuuper yar
Comment
SO DASHING PICS
i like ajay devgan.
i like it
ajay
i love u sooooooooooooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh ajay i love ur style
i love you bhagat shing….indian dharti ka king……
I ILKE AJAY DEVGAN I AM A BIG BIG FAN
I love u
I like you
Comment
Lion of bollywood ajay dev gan
My favrest hero Ajay devgan
I like ajay
Ajay degan is my life, he is First and last person in my life, i can do anything for her, I want AJAY DEVGAN BY HOOK OR CROOK.
My fevrate actor Ajay dewgan
ii ke ajay devgan l am a big big fan
Comment
Ajay aap sigham ho yes
my best super star ajay devgn only for u and ajay all movie very nice and beatiful role
The real hero of bollywood….i m big fan of ajay sir
hi ajay devgan very good films i am abulbasar myanmmar arkni rohinga musalim
my best hero ajay devgan
Comment:ilove ajay