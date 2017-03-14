Zee Network has bagged the satellite rights of superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus “2.o“, which is being made in three languages, the makers announced on Monday.

“It’s true Lyca Productions gets a partner in Zee for our mega opus ‘2.o‘ Satellite,” Raju Mahalingam, COO of Lyca Productions, the producer of the film, tweeted. According to industry sources, the deal was closed at a whopping Rs 110 crore.

Being directed by S. Shankar, the film is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”. Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot in the 2nd installment of this science-fiction film.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay Kumar in the role of an antagonist. Akshay portrays the character of a Scientist named, Dr. Richard a ornithologist who turns into a crow as a result of a wrong experiment.

As per the latest update, the team has nearly wrapped up shooting of the film. Only a song and some patches remain to be shot.

Robot 2 also stars Amy Jackson, who’ll reportedly essay the character of a robot, and Sudhanshu Pandey, who will play Danny Denzongpa’s son aka Junior Bohra along with Adil Hussain. The music of 2.0 is given by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman.

The first look of the film was launched in a grand event at Mumbai on 20th November last year. The cast and crew attended that event, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Later, Salman Khan also arrived at the first look launch.

The film will be released in 3D formats. 2.0 will have newer and advance technologies that no film has dared to adopt until now. The action-sequences and stunts will be of international standards.

2.0 is the first film, where Akshay and Rajinikanth are sharing the screen together. The Rs 450-crore film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi this Diwali.