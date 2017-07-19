After the humongous success of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli is preparing for his upcoming project which is reported to be a fantasy drama. There are speculations of the cast and crew happening right now. There are speculations of the cast and crew happening right now. The reports flowing in are that the film might star Sridevi and Mohanlal. This might be huge if the news turns out to be true.

Recently there was a news of a public spat between Rajamouli and Sridevi and now we hear they might be working together in the director’s next film. During the promotions of Baahubali 2 director said he approached Sridevi for the role of Rajmata Shivgami but then shelved the decision because of her starry tantrums. Sridevi also said that she was shocked and hurt by the comments of Rajamouli. After this bitter exchange of words, Rajamouli in an interview regretted that he should not have used public platform for such talks and has huge respect for Sridevi.

Malayalam super star Mohanlal is also said to be a part of this film. According to a report in IB Times, the film is a fantasy drama with a twist of being set in current times. It is also said the film will deal with current life struggles and situations. Last year when Times Of India asked Mohanlal if he is teaming up with Rajamouli he declined the reports and said that these are rumors and he only believes in destiny.

While all the major actors of Baahubali franchise – Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia have something or the other in their kitty, SS Rajamouli’s next was not finalized yet. Many of the trade pundits predicted that the only film that can cross records of Baahubali 2 is SS Rajamouli’s next film. Expectations from his next will be sky high after Baahubali 2 demolishing most of the records.