Here’s the first look poster of the Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha.

Actor R. Madhavan is seen in an intense and fearless cop avatar in the first look still.

The 46 year old actor shared this look on his twitter account and shared it, “Vikramadithiyan the Cop in #VikramVedha”.

Check out the first look here:

Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kathir and John Vijay in key roles.