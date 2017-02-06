Vijay’s Bairavaa Crosses The 100 Crore Mark In 25 Days

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s latest film Bairavaa has now made it to the 100 crore club. In a 25 day run, the film has collected a worldwide gross of 108 crores. The Tamil film managed to rake in around 79 crores at the domestic box office and 30 crores from overseas.

Vijay is known to have a huge fan following. Owing to the success of the film, the actor who is known to surprise his crew with gifts, made a special gesture this time too.

The actor presented his unit with gold chains and also presented a gold bracelet to the film’s leading lady, Keerthy Suresh.

Written and directed by Bharathan and produced by Vijaya Productions, the film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Daniel Balaji, Sreeman in key roles.