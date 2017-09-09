Veteran actor Sudarshan passes away in Bengaluru

Yesterday, the veteran actor Sudarshan, who had worked in more than 250 films in southern languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Aged 78 years, the late Sudarshan is survived by Shylashree, his wife who is an actress herself. Reports have it that the late Sudarshan was suffering from old age-related issues and had been admitted to a private hospital of late after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at his residence.

The couple (late Sudarshan and Shylashree) were childless and also were not stable financially. Help came in the form of Jayamala (MLC and actress) and also Umashree (Minister and actress), the two people who helped in the settling of the hospital bill. Additionally, the duo of Jayamala and Umashree also have reportedly assured to provide all sorts of possible help from the (south) film industry and southern government for Shylashree. Besides this, Umashree was majorly instrumental in arranging to keep the body of the late Sudarshan at ‘Ravindra Kalakshetra’ for the fans and public to pay their last respects to the actor, who had made his acting debut at the age of 21 years. The late Sudarshan had made his debut in films with Vijayanagarada Veeraputra, the very film which was directed by his father R Nagendra Rao.

Readers may know that Sudarshan had played the lead role in as many as 60 films. Post that, his fans saw the transformation of him from being the hero to playing the role of villain or characters with gray shades. Soon after that, he started doing roles of a supporting artiste. How can one forget his films like Maria My Darling, Mareyada Deepavali, Naguva Hoovu, Mata, Charulatha, Super, Velaikaaran, Punnagai Mannan, Sandippu,Paayum Puli and even the smash hit film Nayagan, which was later remade in Hindi as Dayavan, which starred Vinod Khanna, Madhuri Dixit, the late Feroz Khan and Aditya Pancholi. Besides films, the late Sudarshan was also seen doing TV serials like Maya Machindra, the very famous daily soap Agnisakshi.

Besides acting, the late Sudarshan was blessed with an equally perfect voice, which he lent to singing songs like ‘Irabeku Irabeku ‘(from the film Naguva Hoovu) and ‘Hoovondu Balibandhu Thakithu Ennedheya’ from the film Shubhamangala and others.

We, at, KoiMoi, would like to pray to the Almighty for the soul of the departed to rest on eternal peace.