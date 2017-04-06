It is a known fact Indian cinema’s Baahubali aka Prabhas has undertaken a rigorous journey of 5 years to film the Baahubali franchise. Prabhas had been donning the Baahubali look for nearly 5 years to provide the makers with a consistency in the filming process.

Playing the titular role, the character of Amrendra Baahubali and Shivudu have almost become a part of the southern Superstar’s life. Prabhas, who originally sports a short haircut had been maintaining longer locks, as his onscreen requirements.

On January 6th, 2017, the journey of Baahubali was finally called a wrap and lead actor Prabhas headed for a summer ready look. The actor straightaway headed to return to his short haired look post the wrapping of the film.

The journey has been etched in the fans memory who have been referring to the actor as Baahubali all along. The looks come as a refreshing change for Prabhas fans who have been watching the actor patiently don the Baahubali look for 5 long years.

When asked about his plan after the wrap-up Prabhas shares, “First I want to cut my hair. Basically, I am fed up with my hair. I don’t know how to control my hair. But I want to look normal without my mustache and beard”.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on 28th April 2017.