Rajeev Ravi to make Telugu debut with Allu Arjun’s next

National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, who has worked on films such as Dev D and Udta Punjab, will be foraying into Telugu film industry with upcoming yet-untitled project starring Allu Arjun.

“Rajeev has been signed for the project. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement, and it will be made when the project is launched next month,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

However, Rajeev’s name featured in one of the film’s posters released on Arjun’s birthday last week.

To be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the project is tipped to be a high-octane actioner.

The project will have music by composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and it will be produced by Lagadapati Sridhar.

Arjun is currently wrapping up Telugu action-drama “Duvvada Jagannadham“, which is being directed by Harish Shankar.

Oviya’s extended cameo in Vishnu Vishal’s next

Actress Oviya has been roped in for an extended cameo in upcoming yet-untitled Tamil comedy starring Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra, a source in the know has said.

“At the special request of hero Vishnu, she agreed to play an extended cameo. She will join the sets soon to shoot her portion,” the source from the film’s unit told IANS.

She might even feature in a song apart from a few scenes, the source added.

A full-length comic entertainer, the film marks the directorial debut of Chella.

This is Vishnu’s third production venture and he is bankrolling it under his banner V.V. Studioz.

‘Sanghamitra’ to roll from July 3

Filmmaker Sundar C’s Rs 150-crore mega budget Tamil historic drama “Sanghamitra” — which stars Arya, Jayam Ravi and Shruti Haasan in the lead — will roll from July 3, a source said.

“The pre-production has been happening for the last three months. The lead actors have already started training in sword-fighting and horse-riding. Shruti has been taking special fighting lessons. The makers are planning to go on the floors on July 3,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Shruti, who plays a pivotal role, tweeted last week that she has started taking fighting lessons as part of her preparation for her role.

Shruti had told IANS, “It’s going to be the biggest project of my career. It will give me an opportunity to attempt something I haven’t done before.”

Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

“It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time,” the source added.