Tamil Actor Jai Sampath Arrested For Drunk Driving

The Raja Rani‘ fame Jai Sampath’s car crashed into the divider. The police have recommended the cancellation of his licence. Actor Jai Sampath, also known as Jai, was arrested for allegedly driving a car under the influence of alcohol and hitting a divider in Adyar early on Thursday. He was released on bail.

According to a report in The Hindu, Jai partied with Premji Amaren and few other actors at a hotel in Nungambakkam. Jai lost control of his car, thereby colliding into a divider near Adyar. The traffic police, using a breath analyser, found that he had been drinking. Mr. Jai was booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Related to this, in 2014, Jai was booked for drunk-driving after his car rammed the median near Kasi theatre. Celebrities like films stars have more responsibility when it comes to abiding by the law as they have a strong influence on the youngsters as well as society in general.

On the work front, Jai is teaming up with Venkat Prabhu for Party, which is tipped to be a comedy-drama. The film also stars Shiva, Premji Amaren, Regina Cassandra, Sanchitha Shetty, Sampath, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

He is the Nephew of music composer Deva. Jai had worked as a keyboardist in films and had made his acting debut in a supporting role in Bagavathi (2002). In 2007, he successfully auditioned for a leading role in Venkat Prabhu’s sports film Chennai 600028. The film emerged as a cult classic, as did his next role of an unemployed 1980s Madurai lad in Sasikumar’s Subramaniapuram (2008).

Jai subsequently garnered praise for diverse roles, including a villager on holiday in Goa (2010), a timid working factory worker in Engaeyum Eppothum (2011) and a customer care executive in the romantic drama Raja Rani (2013), which became his biggest commercial success.