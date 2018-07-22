Superstar Mahesh Babu & Rajnikanth’s Dehradun Connect

Post the humongous success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film which also happens to be the 25th Film of his career.

The superstar recently wrapped the Dehradun schedule for the film. Interestingly, the beautiful city also saw legendary south superstar Rajnikanth shooting for his next.

It was a visual delight for all the fans as the city saw both the superstars shooting for their respective films in the same month.

Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for his 25th Film.

Audiences are highly intrigued to know the name of Mahesh’s next which will is also a very special film for the actor.

Over the years, he has been witnessing tremendous fan following across the globe. His last film Bharat Ane Nenu garnered immense love and appreciation for the actor from across all quarters.

