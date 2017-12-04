Sunny Leone To Perform Action Sequences In A Telugu Period War Film

Sunny Leone is excited about featuring in action sequences in a period war film in Telugu.

The actress has been signed up for a movie to be directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan. Ponse Stephen is producing the film. The yet-untitled film will be “based on the culture of south India”, read a statement.

For this project, she is all geared up to learn sword fighting, horse riding and other stunt-related arts. For this purpose, a special trainer from Andhra Pradesh will fly to Mumbai and teach Sunny all these arts.

Sunny has given a call sheet of 150 days, and around 70 minutes of the movie is said to be computer generated imagery-driven. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

“After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script.” Sunny said.

“I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.” The shoot will start from February.

Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber recently urged everyone to promote cruelty-free fashion wear.

The couple featured together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad, which reads: “Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs.”

“We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options,” Sunny said in a statement.