Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of Vivegam, an upcoming Tamil spy thriller co-written and directed by Siva. Starring Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 10th August 2017. The music of the film has been composed by young musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, expressed his opinion on the same, saying, “We are very excited to be working with Ajith on his forthcoming film Vivegam. This is our 6th film association with the talented actor. Produced by Sathya Jyothi film and music by Anirudh, we are all set for the music release.”

Vivegam actress Akshara Haasan was last seen in the Bollywood movie Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana. The comedy flick, directed by Manish Harishankar, starred Vivaan Shah opposite her. Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara is presently assisting her father in his upcoming directorial Sabaash Naidu, a Hindi-Tamil-Telugu movie. The spy-comedy-adventure drama, which is co-produced by Kamal Haasan, stars his elder daughter Shruti Haasan alongside Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan, who is now a household name in India after playing Sivagami in Baahubali and Baahubali 2 which made phenomenal box office success not just in India but also worldwide.

Vivegam also stars Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who will soon be seen in YRF’s comedy film Bank Chor, which is all set to hit theatres this Friday. Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was last seen in cameos in Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend and Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain starrer Dobaara: See Your Evil.